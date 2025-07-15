New technology to be used for essential maintenance programme on historic Menai Suspension Bridge

Engineers carrying out repair works on the 200-year-old Menai Suspension Bridge will use new technology as part of an essential maintenance programme.

The grade 1 listed structure is one of only two routes linking Anglesey with mainland Wales.

The bridge was closed in 2022 after serious safety concerns were identified during a technical analysis.

Maintenance works on the Menai Bridge began in 2023 but were later delayed due to the discovery of defective hangers.

The first phase was completed in October 2024 – It saw 168 of the Georgian structure’s hangers replaced using custom technology.

The second phase of work – which includes full repainting and preservation – is now underway.

The work is being led by UK Highways A55 Ltd, and primary contractor Spencer Bridge Engineering, on behalf of the Welsh Government.

The latest phase of works includes essential maintenance to the bridge’s corbels, land saddles, parapets and underdeck.

Challenges

Currently, all of the bridge’s hangers are receiving new coats of paint and UK Highways A55 Ltd is finalising all the necessary certifications and approvals for each of the phase two elements.

Engineers say the new work programme has been optimised using new data and experience from phase one – particularly the challenging weather conditions of the Menai Strait.

The new project will see Spencer Bridge Engineering’s teams carry out repair works on 15 of the bridge’s corbels – concrete beams which support the footway on the approach spans.

During phase one of the works, the team repaired 45 of the 60 corbels using rope access – but the remaining 15 require intrusive works to be carried out on site.

The team will also carry out repair and painting of the parapets, which run along the entire length of the bridge, as well as the load checking and re-stressing of the land saddles, which anchor the cables of the bridge to the ground on the Anglesey side of the bridge.

The Spencer Bridge Engineering team will deploy a innovative new modular moving access system for the first time during the under deck painting stage of the project.

Load

Named AeroTruss, the system will ensure the team can safely access the under deck of the bridge, while minimising load effects into the bridge structure, due to its aerodynamic properties.

Luke Fisher, Spencer’s Bridges Director, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with UK Highways A55 Ltd to restore this iconic bridge and ensure it can remain in use for decades to come.

“This project is particularly exciting for us as it’s the first time we are using our new AeroTruss system, which has been in development for over three years.

“With over 25 years’ experience in the bridges sector, we’ve become familiar with some of the common issues faced while working on high-level structures, so we’ve developed AeroTruss to address these issues and ensure we can provide clients with the most efficient, high-quality service, while protecting the historic structures we’re working on.”

Phase two is planned to be completed ahead of the bridge’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

A spokesperson for UK Highways A55 Ltd said: “We are excited to have commenced phase two works for the Menai Suspension Bridge.

“We are confident in the robust planning, design, and execution of this programme

to provide safe and resilient infrastructure for the communities of north Wales for decades to come and revitalise this iconic heritage asset.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

