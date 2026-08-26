New technology used to combat surge in potholes

Nation.Cymru staff

A specialist machine that uses heat to repair potholes is being deployed on roads across Cardiff following a surge in damage caused by last winter’s wet and freezing weather.

Cardiff Council says the technology can produce longer-lasting repairs while cutting carbon emissions by up to 85% compared with conventional methods.

The thermal repair machine heats the existing road surface before new material is applied, allowing much of the original material to be reused.

The process is designed to create a stronger bond between the old and new surfaces and, where it can be used, avoids the need to cut around the damaged area.

It also eliminates joints around the repair which can allow water to penetrate the road surface and cause it to deteriorate over time.

The council introduced the equipment following what it described as an unprecedented number of highway defects caused by prolonged wet weather and periods of freezing temperatures last winter.

It said the combination of drier weather, the new technology and other repair methods had allowed it to clear the potholes reported during the winter, with reports from inspections and members of the public now falling considerably.

The thermal machine cannot be used to repair every pothole, with conventional cut-and-seal repairs continuing to be carried out where necessary.

Temporary repairs will also still be used when immediate work is required to make a road safe.

Cllr Ed Stubbs, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for frontline services, said: “Last winter, Cardiff, like many other areas across the UK, experienced an unprecedented number of highway defects due to exceptionally wet weather and periods of freezing temperatures.

“This technology allows us to carry out high-quality repairs that create a stronger bond with the existing road surface, helping to extend the life of repairs and reduce disruption for road users.”

Advance

Cllr Stubbs said thermal road repair technology itself was not new but the equipment being used by the council represented an advance on previous methods.

He said: “It is quicker, quieter and provides another valuable tool for our staff.

“It’s important to stress that there is no single solution for every pothole. Residents will continue to see a range of repair methods being used across the city, including permanent cut-and-seal repairs and temporary repairs where immediate action is needed to keep roads safe.

“Our teams will always use the most appropriate repair method for the location and type of defect on the highway network.”

The council said it would continue monitoring the condition of the city’s roads and using different repair techniques depending on the location and nature of the damage.

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