New TfW payment system risks overcharging rail passengers

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A new digital payment method for train travel across north Wales has been criticised for not offering concessionary fares.

Travellers using ‘Tap and Go’ to pay for train tickets will always be charged either the adult pay as you go fare or, the closest equivalent undiscounted ‘anytime’ ticket – whichever is cheaper.

But Flintshire People’s Voice councillor Alasdair Ibbotson has raised concerns that concessionary travel, for the elderly, children or families, is not available through ‘Tap and Go’ despite signage at some stations suggesting ‘Tap and Go’ machines will give passengers the lowest available fare.

He also told a meeting of Flintshire County Council that no signs are displayed informing passengers that ‘Tap and Go’ terminals do not offer the cheapest fares or that passengers may still purchase tickets on board.

“Transport for Wales has introduced tap‑and‑go machines at their stations in Flintshire as part of improvements to the North Wales Metro,” he said. “They have also put big banners at their stations saying ‘tap in and tap out for our best value trains’. That is not quite true, unfortunately.

“The tap‑and‑go machines can only charge full‑fare adult tickets. You tap in, you tap out, you are charged the full adult single fare for that journey. You then make the journey in return, and you are charged whichever is the cheapest of a full adult single fare to go back, or the difference between a full adult single fare and a full adult return fare.

“If you are eligible to travel on a child ticket or at a reduced rate because you have a railcard you will not be charged the correct fare for your journey. You will be overcharged. So the notion that this is the best value fare is categorically untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the small print on these banners says “selected stations only, pay as you go is best value when compared to equivalent TfW tickets.

“There is a second issue which is that the National Rail Conditions of Carriage says ‘where it is possible to do so, you must purchase or hold a valid ticket for your full intended journey before boarding a train to travel on any service provided by the train companies.

“But where it is possible to do so? If a passenger wishes to travel who does not have a contactless bank card, is it possible for them to buy a ticket before they travel?

“Does the simple fact those machines are there mean that somebody who does not have the capacity to use them is now no longer able to travel? Transport for Wales’s website seems to suggest that if you board a train at a station with one of these machines and you do not tap in, you’ll be charged the fare for your journey plus a £20 penalty. It does not say that this will not be levied if you do not have a contactless means of payment.

“Now, this is clearly likely to result in people who are eligible for discounts being overcharged – principally young people, over‑60s, veterans and disabled people who are eligible for railcards.”

Cllr Ibbotson submitted a Notice of Motion calling for the council to take steps to inform the public about the issue and ask TfW to take down any misleading signage at their stations.

His motion was unanimously supported by members.

“Cllr Ibbotson has provided us with a very comprehensive notice of motion and it’s certainly an issue that I would recognise,” said Shotton West Cllr Sean Bibby.

“My ward covers Shotton station and this has caused a lot of confusion, even to myself, who was charged £10 just to go to Hawarden; it would have been cheaper to have got in a taxi. So yes, I fully support and agree.”

Cllr Bibby proposed two amendments asking TfW to ensure that Tap and Go is not used to reduce ticket office opening hours or staff levels – both of which were accepted by Cllr Ibbotson.

Cllr Fran Lister said this was a significant issue for young people in the county.

“Recently I had the absolute pleasure of being part of a Young Flintshire meeting,” she said. “They were discussing Article 31, the right to play and relax. Every single group I spoke to said making the transport system work for them was a high priority.

“They consider that a barrier to being able to socialise and relax. This is something that is definitely very relevant to our young people of today.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Pay as you go forms part of our wider strategy to simplify rail travel and make purchasing tickets quicker and easier for customers.

“The scheme operates with a standalone fares structure and currently offers adult fares only. Child fares and Railcard discounts are not presently available through pay as you go, although we are currently piloting the introduction of Railcards and will look to introduce this benefit more widely in the future.

“Customers who require alternative ticket types, including child fares, Railcard discounts or group travel products, can continue to purchase these through our app, website, ticket vending machines, ticket offices, or from a Train Manager where appropriate.

“As part of the rollout of pay as you go we introduced customer information and marketing materials to raise awareness of the scheme and its benefits.

“Pay as you go operates with a clearly defined zonal fare structure and we strongly encourage customers to check journey prices before travelling using the fare calculator available on our website.

“The introduction of pay as you go is intended to provide customers with an additional way to pay for travel and is not designed to replace existing ticket purchasing channels or customer support.

“Customers can continue to purchase tickets through a range of channels, including through the TfW app and website, from ticket vending machines, at ticket offices and, where appropriate, from a Train Manager.”