New trade deal could spell trouble for Port Talbot steelworks
Forecasters are predicting more pain for the steel industry in Wales after new import tariffs agreed between the USA and EU start to take effect.
Trade talks between the EU and USA in October resulted in an agreement to remove tariffs on a quota of steel and aluminum imported into the US from 1 January, giving exporters based in the EU a 25% price advantage over countries outside the bloc.
The UK government has so far failed to secure a similar post-Brexit deal to remove the tariffs which were introduced by former president Donald Trump in 2018 to protect the US steel industry.
The deal could also impact exports to Europe due to a clause that means steel originating in the UK will still attract the tariffs even if worked on and exported by EU companies.
The UK’s international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has convened a new round of talks with the US commerce secretary later this month, however industry sources said they were not optimistic that a deal would be reached quickly.
Last September Tata Steel, which owns the Port Talbot steelworks, reported a £347m loss over the previous 12 months despite almost £1bn of equity being pumped in by its parent company.
Financial support
The company has been in talks with the UK government seeking financial support since last year when output at the plant slumped by 20% once the Covid pandemic struck.
Although manufacturing has subsequently bounced back, steel prices are near all-time highs but the industry is struggling to capitalise as they’re also being hammered by high energy prices.
The Port Talbot plant is the largest steelworks in the UK and employs approximately 4,000 people.
Gareth Stace, director-general of UK Steel, told the Guardian: “UK steel exports to the US have halved since President Trump introduced steel tariffs in 2018. There can be no doubt these measures have significantly harmed the UK’s interests in its second biggest steel export market.
“Whilst we welcome the move by the US to start easing its tariffs, without a UK deal in very quick succession, our export position will only deteriorate further. It is essential that the government strains every sinew to secure a deal and ensure that UK steelmakers are able to sell their steel into the United States.”
Harish Patel, the national officer for steel at the trade union Unite, added: “It is alarming that British-produced steel is being effectively locked out of the critical steel market, as the continuing tariffs make EU steel considerably cheaper.
“The government has to sort this matter out quickly. Unless the tariffs are speedily lifted, hundreds of jobs in the steel and associated industries, most of them in so-called red wall seats, are at risk.”
“Last September Tata Steel, which owns the Port Talbot steelworks, reported a £347m loss over the previous 12 months despite almost £1bn of equity being pumped in by its parent company.” Well pumping equity into a business does not automatically deliver profits, although it should underpin a turnaround sooner rather than later. However the point that doesn’t get debated here is that the UK, and even dear little Wales, should focus on making as much steel as it can to meet its domestic market requirements. “miles travelled” matters whatever the product or service delivered, and surrendering those products to producers… Read more »
The people of Neath Port Talbot must be happy with this news. The EU were protecting the steel industry and the UK Gov were against moves to block cheap Chinese steel flooding the market, the people voted by 57% for Brexit so they are getting what they voted for. The EU has a trade deal and are helping steel making, and the UK has no deal and are not helping.
The stance of the US on steel tariffs is a direct consequence of Johnson reneging on Good Friday Agreement Northern Ireland Protocol commitments.
The US are co-guarantors of the GFA and they have a special relationship with Ireland. How could Johnson possibly think he could get away with such bad faith?