Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Further measures could be put in place to reduce emissions on a county borough’s most polluted street as the local council aims to meet air quality targets.

Park Street in Bridgend was first marked as an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) in 2019 after receptors on the road detected levels of nitrogen dioxide that were above the legal threshold.

One part of the street close to Bridgend town centre has been said to experience higher concentrations of pollutants due to the proximity of houses to a heavily trafficked route, which causes a “poor dispersion of pollutants”.

While the levels of nitrogen dioxide have dropped in recent years following the introduction of an action plan known as AQAP, the 2026 annual progress report confirms that in 2025 three sites located on Park Street continued to exceed the air quality objective of 40 µg/m3.

A council report said an assessment suggested the annual mean NO2 concentrations should fall below the threshold by the end of 2026, though if it didn’t further measures could be put in place.

These could see plans to stop traffic turning right from Park Street onto St Leonards Road in order to “bridge the gap” between modelled expectations and real-world air quality targets.

The report said: “While recent monitoring data indicates that ambient NO2 concentrations are slightly exceeding the levels predicted by the dispersion modelling, targeted intervention pathways are already available.

“The council’s published AQAP includes an approved traffic management measure 18, the restriction of traffic turning right onto St Leonards

Road from Park Street, specifically assessed and projected to reduce local NO2 emissions.

“Although this measure has not yet been implemented, the continued elevated monitoring results at the three locations on Park Street, highlight the necessity of its implementation.”

However, it added that any decision to move forward with this plan would have to weigh up the benefits further air quality improvements would bring in balance with the costs and time taken to implement it.

This could follow steps that have already been taken as part of the plan such as upgrading the traffic lights at the junction of Park Street and Angel Street, along with the creation of a right turn holding lane at the Junction of Park Street and Heol y Nant.

The report highlighted that other monitoring locations within the Park Street AQMA and across Bridgend county were in compliance with air quality objectives.

It also outlined other schemes for air quality improvements around the borough such as expanding the local electric vehicle charging network as well as transitioning the council’s fleet towards Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles and installing charging infrastructure at the council’s Bryncethin Depot.

The report will now be discussed by Bridgend County Borough Council’s cabinet on 17 November, 2026.