New tram-trains set to revolutionise transport in south Wales

New tram-trains that will revolutionise transport in south Wales are now in their final phase of testing before being introduced into service on some of the Core Valleys Lines this spring.

The Class 398 Tram-Trains, which are part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment into brand-new trains across Wales and the Borders, have the unique ability to run on both rail and tram lines, offering more frequent and faster journeys, level boarding, modern air conditioning, power sockets, improved passenger information screens and multi-use areas for bikes and wheelchairs.

The 36 brand-new trains will run on the Merthyr, Aberdare and Treherbert lines, travelling to Cardiff and Cardiff Bay.

Speaking at a visit to the Taffs Well depot, where the new tram-trains will be housed, First Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “Improving transport across Wales is one of my top priorities – investing in high quality transport, which is more reliable, more convenient and more enjoyable to use.

“I am delighted that passengers are now experiencing the significant benefits of our investment in the South Wales Metro with improved services, brand-new trains and better facilities both on and off the track.

“And with the arrival of the new tram-trains in the spring it’s an exciting time for transport in Wales.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and north Wales, Ken Skates, added: “The future for rail in Wales is bright – modern trains, faster and more regular services and now revolutionary tram-trains coming down the track – our vision of creating a transport system that is sustainable, accessible, efficient, and meets the needs of all our communities is now becoming a reality.

“But we’re not stopping there, from May services across the north Wales mainline will be increased by 50%, with a 100% increase in train services between Wrexham and Chester and the rollout of Pay as You Go technology in North Wales this year too.”