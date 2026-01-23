New traveller sites could be put forward for consultation by Welsh council

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

A fresh consultation may need to take place on proposals for a new gypsy/traveller site in the Welshpool area – if new sites have been found.

Senior Powys councillor Amanda Jenner has posed a number of questions to the council’s Head of Economy and Climate Change Daniel Burgess on how the search for a new site for Gypsies and Travellers in the Welshpool area is progressing.

Under the rules, Mr Burgess has 10 working days to answer her questions.

The need for the extra accommodation was established during work on the replacement Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) 2022-2037, which sets out how land in the county should be used.

Six sites were put forward for consideration, including five on council land in the villages of Leighton and Forden near Welshpool, and also a site in Churchstoke, which were consulted upon last autumn.

The council has explained that it needs to find a new site as there is no further room to extend the current site at Leighton Arches, Welshpool – which is very close to the River Severn.

And due to the volume of correspondences the council received, the consultation was extended to the end of October.

At the time Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) also urged people to put forward other sites in the area for consideration if they met the criteria of being able to accommodate 12 mobile homes with room for “further expansion.”

Cllr Jenner (Conservative) represents the ward of Trewern and Trelystan which includes the village of Leighton.

Cllr Jenner said: “As part of the consultation regarding allocating a new gypsy traveller site please provide the address details of all alternative sites put forward for consideration other than the Leighton, Forden and Churchstoke sites.”

She also asks for: “Details of whether each alternative site was suggested by the landowner or third party?

“What steps will the council take to consider each alternative site in a transparent manner?

“Will the council re-consult the public?

“If not, how is this evolving proposal being governed/scrutinised to ensure transparency and consistency?

“What are the timeframes for considering alternative sites and for communicating with the communities of Leighton, Forden and Churchstoke whether each of those proposed sites will still remain an option for a new Gypsy Traveller site?

“How is the council re-consulting with the Gypsy Traveller community in order to ensure their needs and preferences are continuously taken into consideration as part of the evolving nature of this?”

A Powys Council spokesman said: “The response has a deadline of February 2.”

All Local Authorities in Wales have a duty under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 to assess the accommodation needs of our Gypsy and Traveller communities.

If the council does not find a new site, it could be in breach of its legal obligations.

The current sites under consideration are:

7.83 hectares on land opposite Severnleigh/Stables/Coach House/Granary at Leighton. 11.39 hectares on land southwest of Severnleigh at Leighton. 47.12 hectares of buildings and land at Gwyn’s Barn – Leighton. 2.92 hectares of land north of Church Farm/Church Farm close – Forden. 3.6 hectares of land of the C2114 road at land south/southwest of Church Farm/Church Farm Close opposite Pound Fields in Forden. 8.26 hectares of land at Fir House – Churchstoke.