New university group to focus on tackling global abuses of power

A new group to promote efforts to prevent the abuse of power across the world has been launched at a Welsh university.

Established by Dr Dakota Ward from Aberystwyth University’s Law and Criminology Department, the new research team will consider efforts to oppose the abuse and manipulation of people, power, positions and platforms.

Aberystwyth University has a track record of research on peace studies, including funding groups across the globe affected by conflict to help create safe spaces.

The new research group for the Prevention of Exploitation, Atrocities, Corruption and Extremism (PEACE) will aim to connect staff and students with external partners to boost local, national and international co-operation.

Its initial focus will be on developing means of understanding and preventing exploitation, atrocities, corruption and extremism.

The International Criminal Court has publicly indicted 73 people on counts of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, aggression or contempt of court, in countries including Afghanistan, Georgia, Libya, Palestine, Uganda and Ukraine.

Dr Ward, who has established the new team, was recently awarded a Charles E. Scheidt Faculty Fellowship in Atrocity Prevention from the Institute of Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention in the United States.

He said: “There is, very tragically, a long list of atrocities and abuses ongoing in the world today. I hope the new group will act as a hub for studying matters that can help tackle or solve these major global challenges.

“There are many projects already happening here in the University that are making an impact – looking at conflict resolution, migration and trauma. These all underline that Aberystwyth has a strong and longstanding commitment to being a leading, international actor in the search for solutions to local, national and international issues.

“We are aiming to foster positive, productive, creative, sound and open research. In part, this means identifying new issues and areas for joint efforts as well as promoting independent studies and events.”

More information about the new PEACE research group at Aberystwyth University can be found on the university’s website.