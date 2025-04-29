New vaccination centre launched to enhance healthcare for Gwent residents 

A new Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Vaccination Centre will support existing services to enable better access for patients to receive a number of life-saving vaccinations.

The new centre, located in Cwmbran town centre and open six days a week, will host a number of experienced immunisation nurses and practitioners administering a range of vaccinations for all age groups, including; Covid-19 Boosters, Flu Vaccines, HPV and others.

Staff will be available to answer patient questions or address concerns about vaccination. Residents will also be able to check their vaccine status and get help with eligibility guidance.

Vital

Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive Officer for the Health Board said: “Vaccination remains one of the most effective and vital measures in the prevention of infectious diseases and keeping our communities safe.

“The launch of our new vaccination centre in Cwmbran marks a significant step forward in enhancing our community’s resilience to vaccine-preventable illnesses.

“This investment in public health reaffirms our commitment to equitable healthcare by ensuring that all residents have accessible opportunities to receive a number of different vaccinations.

“Additionally, by providing trusted information and support from our experienced healthcare professionals, we are also enabling people to make informed, confident decisions about the health and the well-being of themselves and their loved ones.”

Services

She continued: “Although the centre will offer a walk-in service, we do ask our residents to keep any pre-existing vaccination appointment they might have been given.”

The centre’s services will not replace already established services such as GPs or pharmacies, acting only as a support and boost to the local vaccine delivery.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has affirmed their goal to keep communities safe and healthy by making vaccines more accessible and convenient to people across Gwent.

More information about the new vaccination centre can be found here: https://abuhb.nhs.wales/vaccinations/vaccination-pop-up-clinics

