New vaccine could save 1,000 babies from hospitalisation every year in Wales

The Welsh Government has announced the roll out of a new vaccine that could save 1,000 babies from hospitalisation every year in Wales.

Launching the vaccination programme on Wednesday (July 17) Health Secretary Eluned Morgan said it would protect against a common but potentially dangerous respiratory infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a very contagious virus, which infects 9 out of 10 children before their second birthday.

More than a thousand babies in Wales are hospitalised every year with RSV.

It can also lead to serious health complications for adults over 75 years old, resulting in around 125 deaths every year in Wales.

For most people RSV causes a mild respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms.

But for babies under one year and the elderly there is a significant risk of severe infection which could result in hospitalisation.

The new programme will see those aged 75-79 years and pregnant women (from 28 weeks gestation) offered vaccination against RSV for the first time, from September.

Evidence

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan said: “I am delighted to announce the introduction of an RSV vaccine in Wales. Evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective and vaccinating our mothers-to-be will help to prevent our youngest babies becoming seriously ill from the virus from birth.

“This vaccine will also help us to keep older adults safe over the winter months and I would encourage all those who are eligible to come forward.”

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales said: “While RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild symptoms, it can be serious for the more vulnerable.

“Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, which could require hospitalisation.

“This vaccination programme will be in place to protect vulnerable groups now and in the future.

“The RSV vaccine has the potential to save 1000 young children every year in Wales from hospitalisation and could save the lives of over 125 older people each year.

“It is a game-changing new vaccination programme that will protect thousands of our most vulnerable from getting ill in the first place, or significantly reducing the likelihood of severe infection, keeping people out of hospital and from needing to see a GP, and enabling more people to benefit from NHS services.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

