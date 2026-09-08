New venture could give long-established Cardiff farm a fresh lease of life

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A new business could breathe fresh life into Cardiff farm and secure its future.

Plans have been put in place for a new pet crematorium on the outskirts of Cardiff.

Susan Bateman, of Ty Mawr Farm in Lisvane, has asked Cardiff Council permission to turn a portion of her “long-established” family farm into a pet crematorium.

The crematorium is intended to provide an additional “and more consistent source of income” to the farm to assist with its “continued retention, use, and stewardship of the farm”.

Planning documents state: “Initially it is anticipated that the business will receive approximately one or two customer visits per day although this may increase gradually as the business becomes established.”

Operating hours are proposed to be between approximately 9am or 10am and 5pm or 6pm six days a week.

A “private chapel of rest” is also planned to be provided where “owners will have the opportunity to spend time with their pet if desired”.

The application adds: “The cremation facility will be accommodated within a partly-constructed stable block, the reception and chapel of rest will utilise an existing log cabin, and the established access, internal routes, and parking areas will be retained.

“This approach allows the proposed enterprise to be accommodated within the existing farm complex without requiring a substantial new development footprint within the surrounding fields and land.”

According to the application the applicant recognises “the contribution which the surrounding countryside makes to the landscape setting of the city”.

Because of this steps have been taken to avoid “the introducing of a substantial new building complex”, instead favouring to integrate the new business into the farm’s existing buildings.

The application calls this a “significantly more contained and sympathetic form of development”.

Customer access will be limited to the existing parking area and reception with all movements between the reception and cremation building undertaken by staff.

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