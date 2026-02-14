New vision research centre targets inequality in eye care

The new Centre for Vision Services Research (CVSR), funded by Health and Care Research Wales, has officially launched in Cardiff, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians and partners from across the UK to shape the future of eye care research and services.

The launch event was opened by the Centre’s Director, Professor Barbara Ryan, who welcomed delegates and emphasised the importance of collective action in improving vision services, adding: “We need everyone on this journey to work with us and collaborate with us.”

The University of South Wales’ Carolyn Wallace, Professor of Community Health and Care Services, and Dr Mark Davies, Associate Professor and Head of Learning, Teaching and Student Experience, are members of the Centre for Vision Services Research.

Professor Wallace said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be part of a Centre that is so clearly focused on making a real difference to people’s lives. USW brings longstanding research expertise in community health, care services and applied research, which will play an important role in supporting the Centre’s work and ambitions.”

The launch also featured a keynote address from Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, who highlighted the significance of the new Centre, adding: “The Centre for Vision Services Research has a critical role to play – what excites me the most is not just its great ambition, but a clear focus on equity, transformation and implementation.”

The event included a research showcase, illustrating the breadth and impact of ongoing work across Wales. The talks covered new and emerging research, clinical priorities, and opportunities to strengthen pathways of care for people with sight impairment.

One of the most powerful moments of the morning came from Sarah Crowley, who shared her personal experience of living with retinopathy alongside Type 1 Diabetes. Her account highlighted the real‑world importance of the Centre’s mission to improve services, reduce inequalities and support those affected by sight‑related conditions.

In the afternoon, delegates took part in a series of parallel workshops exploring evidence needs across the patient journey. Sessions focused on primary eye care and transitions to hospital services, secondary care and pathways into rehabilitation and social care, and rehabilitation, social care and social prescribing for people with sight impairment.

The launch marks an important milestone for vision services research in the UK, establishing a collaborative hub dedicated to generating the evidence needed to transform care and improve outcomes for people with sight problems.