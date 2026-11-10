New visitor car park to improve access to historic abbey

Nation Cymru staff

Work is set to begin on a new visitor car park at a historic abbey, providing a major improvement to the current parking arrangements at one of the nation’s most important visitor attractions.

Construction of the car park at Neath Abbey is due to start on Monday, 16 November 2026, with work expected to continue into early 2027.

The new car park will be built on the space along Monastery Road, adjacent to the Abbey ruins, and will provide 26 car parking spaces as well as a dedicated coach parking bay.

The improvements will provide better access and parking for people visiting Neath Abbey, helping to make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy and explore this important heritage site.

Neath Abbey is a Cadw managed site. Founded in 1130 by Norman knight Sir Richard de Granville, Neath Abbey became one of the wealthiest abbeys in Wales and its extensive ruins are regarded as some of the most impressive remains in South Wales. The site later played a very different role during the Industrial Revolution, when part of the former abbey was used for copper smelting.

Councillor Scott Jones, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “Neath Abbey is an important part of our heritage and a key visitor attraction for Neath Port Talbot, so we want people to be able to access and enjoy the site as easily as possible.

“The new car park will be a significant improvement on the existing parking arrangements, providing dedicated spaces for cars as well as making it easier for coaches to visit.

“This investment will help us make the most of an important historic site while improving the experience for residents and visitors coming to discover Neath Abbey and the surrounding area.”

Dr Kate Roberts, CEO of Cadw, said: “We’re delighted to support improvements at Neath Abbey that will make this nationally important monument more accessible to residents and visitors.

“Investment in the historic environment can bring wider benefits for communities, helping to strengthen local places, support tourism and ensure that more people can experience and enjoy Wales’s heritage.”

Willis Construction Ltd has been appointed as the contractor to carry out the work. Their construction compound will be fully contained within the designated space and will not encroach onto the public highway.

Visitors are advised that parking may be restricted at certain times while the work is underway. Neath Abbey Monastery will remain open throughout the construction period, and access to the canal towpath and surrounding area will be maintained.

Visitors are also asked to park responsibly during the works and avoid parking in a way that could restrict access for local residents, businesses, construction traffic or delivery vehicles.

This project is being funded by the UK Government.