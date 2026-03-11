New visitor experience combines heritage railway journey with guided walk

A new visitor experience combining a heritage railway journey with a guided walk is set to launch this spring, offering the chance to explore local history and landscapes in a single trip.

The initiative will centre on Corwen in the Dee Valley, where the Llangollen and Corwen Railway has partnered with Dee Valley Tours to introduce a new attraction titled “Tren a Thref: The Corwen Heritage Adventure.”

The experience will allow visitors to travel by heritage train from Llangollen before joining a guided walking tour through the historic north Wales market town.

The first tours are scheduled to take place during the Easter holidays on Wednesday 1 April and Wednesday 8 April.

Passengers will depart Llangollen Railway Station at 10.00am, enjoying a scenic journey along the Dee Valley before arriving in Corwen at 10.41am. After time to explore the town and take part in the guided tour, the return train will depart Corwen at 1.45pm, arriving back in Llangollen at 2.20pm.

The walking tour will be led by Louise Scotcher of Dee Valley Tours, who will guide visitors through the town’s rich history.

The tour will explore the area’s past from the Iron Age hill fort at Caer Drewyn, through Roman influences on Corwen’s medieval church, to the town’s links with Owain Glyndŵr and its later development as an important coaching town.

Visitors will also have the option of joining a short walk up to Pen y Pigyn, a viewpoint overlooking Corwen, the Dee Valley and the Clwydian Range.

The route offers sweeping views across the surrounding countryside and is also associated with local folklore, including stories of the giant Drewyn and legends connected with Owain Glyndŵr.

Those who prefer a more relaxed visit will have time to explore the town’s cafés and independent shops before returning to the station for the journey back to Llangollen.

Medieval legends

Louise Scotcher said: “This tour is a wonderful way to bring Corwen’s history to life,” she said.

“The town has such a rich and fascinating story, from ancient hill forts and medieval legends to its role in Welsh history. Combining a heritage railway journey with a guided town walk allows visitors to experience the Dee Valley in a completely different way.”

The railway says the partnership reflects its growing role in promoting the wider tourism offer of the Dee Valley.

Wayne Ronneback, station master at Corwen Railway Station, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Louise and Dee Valley Tours to promote and celebrate just some of the brilliant things about Corwen,” he said.

“The railway has brought trains back to the town, and this tour allows visitors to step off the train and immediately discover the rich history and stories that make Corwen such a special place.”

Tickets for the experience cost £30 for adults, with children’s tickets available for £6. The price includes a day rover ticket on the vintage railcar and the guided walking tour. Further details and booking information are available on the Llangollen Railway website.