New voices at the helm of BBC Radio Cymru’s Post Prynhawn

From the beginning of February, journalist Alun Thomas will become Post Prynhawn’s main presenter, hosting the programme from Tuesday to Friday between 5–6pm.

Over the years, he has worked on several news and current affairs programmes for the BBC. From his first programme presenting O’r Gorllewin from Aberystwyth, to Newyddion y Flwyddyn – where he looks back at the year’s main stories; and more recently Dros Ginio on Thursday afternoons; as well as stepping in on various occasions to present Dros Frecwast, Post Prynhawn, Taro’r Post and Post Cyntaf.

As he looks ahead to presenting Post Prynhawn, with Nia Thomas continuing to present on Mondays, Alun Thomas said: “Post Prynhawn has been one of the cornerstones of BBC Radio Cymru for over 45 years, and I’m looking forward to taking the reins with Nia,

“It’s a privilege to follow in the footsteps of presenters such as Dylan Jones, Dewi Llwyd, Gareth Glyn and Dei Tomos, who have all looked after the programme over the years,

“Our aim will be to give listeners a clear round‑up of the day’s news from Wales and the world between five and six, so you’re up to date with everything that matters as you finish the working day.”

Presenter Gwenllian Grigg will take the reins of Dros Ginio on Thursday afternoons.

Gwenllian Grigg said: “It’s a real privilege to join the Dros Ginio team and lead the conversation between 1 and 2 o’clock on Thursday afternoons.

“As well as bringing the latest on the day’s stories, it’s a chance to delve into different topics or themes – who knows which direction we’ll go in, but one thing’s certain: it’ll be lively and entertaining in the company of experts from all kinds of fields, with the odd remarkable personal story too, I’m sure.

“More than anything, it will be a pleasure to spend time with BBC Radio Cymru’s Dros Ginio listeners.”

Post Prynhawn will be produced in Bangor and can be heard live from Monday to Friday between 5–6pm on BBC Radio Cymru, and Dros Ginio between 1–2pm. Both programmes are also available to listen to on BBC Sounds.