New Wales think tank set for April launch

A new Welsh think tank will launch in the Senedd early next month.

New Wales is hosting the free event at 6pm on Wednesday 2nd April, which will also feature a panel discussion considering ‘Where next for Wales?’

Attendees will have the an opportunity to cross-examine some of the leading thinkers and experts on the future of Wales, with a special emphasis on its constitutional position as a nation within the United Kingdom.

Ambition

Gwern Gwynfil, acting Director of New Wales/Cymru Newydd said: “Wales needs more people talking constructively, confidently and with ambition for the future of our nation. Too often we constrain ourselves in a civic culture which combines blaming the British government for all our ills with resignation to our fate as a subservient ‘region’ of the UK state.

“We must change this narrative. We must talk about all the possibilities for Wales in depth, with vigour, and on an informed basis. As we formulate that collective, cross-party, confident, vision for our country we can then move on to actively removing the obstructions to making it happen. New Wales will be open to ideas from every quarter.

“New Wales’ objective is to bring together Welsh citizens from across our nation and the global diaspora. Everyone must be involved in the conversation of how we move from ‘that’s just the way it is’ to ‘this is our vision for Wales, let’s make it happen.

“We hope that New Wales will be just one voice amongst many, albeit a very loud one, pushing all of us in Wales towards a better, brighter future – with robust knowledge, with vigorous and widespread debate and discussion, with a determination to see our nation prosper and flourish, and with ambition, bravery and confidence in ourselves and our place in the wider world as citizens of Wales.”

Tickets to attend the launch are free and are available here.

To hear more from Gwern Gwynfil about the vision for New Wales tune in to the most recent episode of Be The Change media’s Spare a Thought Podcast

For media enquiries and further information contact [email protected] or send a WhatsApp to 07966899778

