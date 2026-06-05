New Wales-wide climate action project launched with £1.5m National Lottery funding

Mark Mansfield

A major new Wales-wide climate action project has been launched on World Environment Day after securing almost £1.5 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Troi’r Llanw / Turning the Tide has been awarded £1,499,800 over three years through the Fund’s Climate Action Fund programme. Led by the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), the initiative aims to support community-led climate action, strengthen climate literacy and ensure that people from underrepresented communities play a greater role in shaping environmental decisions.

The project brings together a partnership of organisations from across Wales, including CAT, Cwmpas, Youth Cymru, Mentrau Iaith Cymru and the Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales (EYST).

The programme will deliver a bilingual Wales-wide network designed to connect community climate initiatives, share good practice and support people to take practical action on environmental challenges. It will also seek to influence policy by ensuring that community experiences and perspectives are reflected in discussions at Welsh and UK level.

Over the next three years, the partnership aims to engage thousands of people across Wales, with a particular focus on communities facing social, economic and environmental disadvantage. Activities will include awareness-raising, training, technical support, peer learning and practical assistance for community groups and climate-focused social enterprises.

The project will also establish a network of environmental champions, host annual learning events and conferences, and create an information and advice hub to support local climate initiatives.

Amanda Smith, Head of Learning and Education at CAT and project lead, said: “Troi’r Llanw / Turning the Tide brings together the strengths of organisations across Wales to make climate action more accessible, relevant and achievable for everyone.

“At CAT, we are uniquely placed to lead this ambitious programme through more than 50 years of experience in climate education, community engagement and practical solutions, but we know that real change happens when we work in partnership.

“By combining our expertise with the deep community connections of our partners, we can reach a wider and more diverse range of people, supporting communities to build the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to turn ideas into lasting, local action.”

CAT will provide strategic leadership, climate expertise, training and technical support throughout the programme, helping communities move from initial engagement to practical projects.

Partner organisations say the initiative will connect climate action with issues that matter to local communities, including jobs, energy costs, health and wellbeing.

Myfanwy Jones, Director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “Mentrau Iaith Cymru is excited to be part of this important project to empower communities to take action for the climate.

“Stimulating Welsh-medium discussions in our communities is something Mentrau Iaith Cymru are passionate about. We look forward to fostering new partnerships through the project for the benefit of our communities.”

Bethan Webber, Chief Executive of Cwmpas, added: “We are delighted to be part of the Troi’r Llanw / Turning the Tide project, working with our partners to reach communities across Wales and inspire them to take practical, locally led action on climate change.

“At Cwmpas, we believe everyone in Wales can help build a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society. That is why it is so important that communities feel empowered to get involved and take practical action.”

Underrepresented communities

Helal Uddin of EYST said the project would help ensure communities that are often underrepresented in climate discussions have opportunities to influence change.

“Through this project, we will work closely with young people, families and community groups across Wales to raise awareness, build skills and inspire action that is rooted in cultural values and community strengths,” he said.

“By creating safe spaces for dialogue, delivering hands-on learning and supporting local environmental champions, we aim to ensure that those often underrepresented in climate conversations are not only included, but empowered to lead change in their communities.”

The funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund, a long-term programme supporting communities across the UK to take action on climate change and increase participation in environmental initiatives.