New watersports centre progresses

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Images of a new watersports centre in south Wales have been released as part of a yacht club’s plan to move out of its current home and create something new.

Mumbles Yacht Club wants to build the centre by Verdi’s cafe, a few yards from the Knab Rock slipway.

It would be a base for sailing, rowing and coastal sports, have fitness and training spaces, and host community events, training sessions, conferences and potentially weddings. The centre would also have public toilets and a Changing Places facility.

To help fund it the club’s current headquarters across Mumbles Road could make way for 12 new flats above an undercroft car park, but it remains early days and it may be that visitor accommodation is pursued instead.

To raise more money the club could explore grant funding to upgrade the proposed new building at Knab Rock into a national centre that offers coaching and top-class events.

And future initiatives such as a tidal swimming pool and a half-tide harbour on the waterfront are on its radar.

The yacht club, which has around 350 members and is also home to Mumbles Rowing Club, has submitted what’s known as a pre-application enquiry to Swansea Council outlining its proposals.

According to submitted documents more than 500 people responded to a community consultation survey. Almost all were in support of the watersports centre proposal, according to the club.

Richard Woffinden, the club’s commodore, said: “There’s a long way to go but we are really excited about the future of Mumbles Yacht Club and our rowing club. It would be great to be part of a centre where clubs of all sorts can work together to create opportunities for our community to join us on the water.”

Council planning officers have made various points in response to the pre-application enquiry including that the clubhouse and Knab Rock area where the centre is planned lie within the Mumbles Conservation Area and Gower National Landscape. They also described the centre’s footprint as “significant”.

The officers applauded the aspiration to create a new watersports centre and acknowledged the potential community and sporting benefits, but said more detail was needed and that the scheme would benefit from a review by the Design Commission for Wales.

The club will now respond to the points raised, draw up a business plan, and explore potential sources of funding in more detail.

Separate proposals for a tidal swimming pool at Swansea beach, near the Civic Centre, have been unveiled as part of a major transformation of the seafront building and surrounding land by a company – Urban Splash – appointed by Swansea Council.