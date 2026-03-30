New wave of Wales-made productions set to deliver £50.6 million

Nine new TV projects have been approved for funding support so far this year, creating a slate of scripted shows that are set to bring an additional £50.6million into the Welsh economy.

Supported by just under £4 million in Welsh Government investment via Creative Wales, this latest round of support highlights Wales’ growing reputation as a world-class destination for screen production.

It follows a string of recent hit productions made in Wales, including HBO’s House of the Dragon (Season 2 and 3), Industry (Season 4), Under Salt Marsh, The Other Bennett Sister, Madfabulous and Amazon’s Young Sherlock – all of which have benefited from Creative Wales production funding.

Among the newly approved, but yet to be announced projects, four are from indigenous Welsh production companies, one is a Welsh language production and one is a back-to-back series, meaning both Welsh language and English language versions will be produced.

Of the nine productions approved, seven will portray authentically Welsh stories.

Support has also been agreed for a major international show backed by a leading production company whose presence in Wales will add to the list of global partners using Wales as a base for productions.

The nine newly approved projects include animation, high end TV, comedy and drama. They align with Creative Wales’ strategic focus on continuing to build a sustainable, long-term TV and film production sector in Wales.

‘From strength to strength’

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Creative, said: “Wales has never been a more exciting place to make television. These upcoming productions clearly signal our film and TV sector is going from strength to strength, repeatedly attracting major international partners and all whilst nurturing indigenous talent and companies that make Welsh storytelling so distinctive.

“From Welsh-language drama to back-to-back productions and potential international blockbusters, the list of newly approved productions show real breadth and ambition.

“With an estimated additional £50.6million set to come into the Welsh economy, this is more than good news for the screen industry – it’s good news for the crews, freelancers, businesses and communities right across Wales who’ll benefit too.

“Building on the success of productions like soon-to-air third season of House of the Dragon or the newly released Young Sherlock on Amazon, we’re continuing to invest in a sector that puts Wales on the world stage – and I, like many, can’t wait to see these new projects come to life.”

Ambition

Quay Street Productions are one of the nine projects to have been approved this year.

Sam McMillon, Chief Operating Officer at ITV Studios Company, Quay Street Productions, said: “We’re thrilled to be developing and producing new work in Wales and to be working once again with Creative Wales.

“Having filmed projects such as Men Up and The Guest in and around Swansea, Cardiff and the Gower Peninsular we’ve seen first‑hand how invaluable this support is in enabling ambitious, distinctive storytelling while embedding productions locally, from crew and talent to locations.

“We’re excited about what’s ahead and looking forward to returning to bring our next project to life.”

The Creative Wales Production Funding scheme supports Wales-based TV, film, games and animation production for Welsh, UK and international audiences.

Alongside driving economic impact, the scheme prioritises sustainable productions, and the development of a skilled, diverse workforce across the country.

Since its inception in 2020, Creative Wales has awarded over £35.5million of production funding to 74 projects, securing over £434 million of spend back into the Welsh economy.

For more information about the Creative Wales Production Funding scheme, visit www.creative.wales