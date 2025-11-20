New weapons factories in Wales ‘would increase chances of war’ say campaigners
Martin Shipton
An anti-war campaign group has denounced UK Government plans that could see new weapons factories opened in Milford Haven and Monmouthshire.
They are among at least 13 potential sites across Britain intended to boost the UK’s “war readiness”.
Defence Secretary John Healey said the new factories would make munitions and military explosives, with at least 1,000 new jobs expected to be created in total.
In a speech at Westminster he said: “This is a new era of threat, but the opportunity of this new era is a defence dividend from our record investment, measured in good jobs, thriving businesses, and new skills for the British people.
“We are making defence an engine for growth, unambiguously backing British jobs and British skills as we make the UK better ready to fight and better able to deter future conflicts. This is the path that delivers national and economic security.”
In the Strategic Defence Review published in June 2025, the Ministry of Defence committed £1.5bn of additional defence investment, saying it was committed to building at least six new munitions and energetics factories during this parliament, which could last until 2029.
Energetics weapons, also known as Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), use concentrated energy, such as lasers or high-powered microwaves, to damage or disable targets instead of using traditional physical projectiles. These weapons are capable of precise, scalable effects ranging from non-lethal disruption to destruction, and their development is accelerating due to their potential advantages in speed, precision, and cost per shot compared to conventional munitions.
Militarism
The group PARC Against DARC, set up in 2024 in opposition to the proposed US-run military space radar station at Brawdy in Pembrokeshire, issued a statement opposing any further militarism in Wales as well as what it described as “the UK’s current drive to war at the behest of the US and Trump”.
The statement said: “We are against the rush to war with Russia, but even more so against the bigger risk of inciting a whole new Cold War with China.
“At a time when political solutions to conflict are needed more than ever, the UK Labour government always seems to have the money to find yet another excuse to paint a military target on Wales’s back, and add to the long litany of armament factories, military bases and training grounds that already litter our rural communities. It is no coincidence to us that they rarely seem to find a reason to put many of them in the nicer parts of the south of England, but they’re happy to push for arms factories and massive radar farms in some of the most beautiful parts of our country.
“John Healey’s suggested 1,000 jobs across 13 sites is not a very significant number of jobs at all for the privilege of making Milford Haven – which sits on the UK’s largest high-pressure gas pipeline and is known for a nearby major oil refinery – into even more of a target in wars that the UK Labour government, and perhaps the US arms interests adjacent to it, seem to be only too excited to try and start.
“We find it especially abhorrent that Healey is now parroting the US’s aggressive rhetoric, using phrases such as ‘war fighting readiness’ when a nation’s priority should always be to strive towards maintaining peace, not pushing for war.
“Have we learned nothing from the aggressive colonial wars of Iraq or Afghanistan? Hundreds of thousands of people from all nations died as a result of the UK propping up US aggression purely for the sake of US supremacy and domination of oil and resources.
Target
It continues: “We do not need a US-run DARC space wars radar in Pembrokeshire, and a munitions factory in Milford Haven would bring a pitiful number of jobs for how much of a military target it would make a town on a high-pressure gas pipeline. It would bring absolutely nothing positive to the area.
“Military spending is the worst type of public spending in terms of boosting an economy. After 15 years of austerity and cuts to our social infrastructure, we need investment in public services and to reverse the cost of living crisis far more than we need to exacerbate the decline in people’s living standards by siphoning yet more profits to arms companies and military producers.
“Agitation for war is an extremely polluting and high carbon exercise. To tackle the climate emergency and provide high skilled, secure jobs in Pembrokeshire we need massive investment in green jobs as part of a coherent green industrial strategy.
“The UK Government claims these moves are about Russia, but given that Russia was always highly unlikely to attempt open warfare with the whole of Europe and NATO combined, we’re far more concerned about the government escalating tensions with China.
“The rhetoric coming from our leaders seems to be attempting to manufacture a consensus view that China is a huge global threat, but when you consider that the US has over 750 military bases around the world where China has none, and the fact that the US has been involved in wars with almost every country on earth whereas China has been involved in no foreign wars since 1991, it begs the question: who are the real aggressors here? And why should the UK blindly follow the US war drive when there is no evidence that we are under threat?”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Ukraine says “Hi”
This is pretty much why we’re doing it, to keep giving arms to Ukraine!
Trump today is trying to lob Ukraine to the Russian murderers. Next stop if Trump succeeds, pick a country, Putin ain’t gonna stop.
“they rarely seem to find a reason to put many of them in the nicer parts of the south of England”.
Would probably just note whatever ones take, that this statement just isn’t true really and shows a pettiness that doesn’t assist their argument. The ‘home counties’ and the south coast are full of military installations of various kinds, in greater concentration than anywhere else in the UK.
So very true. Well done for making the point so well. I expect your comment will be deleted and doubt mine will appear.
We seem to take more than our fair share of enemy military targets.
In Westminsters eyes, Cymru exists purely to drain resources from, to generate electricity for the UK, to act as a target to ensure England isn’t blown up and to pump water for their cities.
Glascoed ROF was chosen for its site as losing the populations of usk and Pontypool was considered viable” and this trend will continue.
It’s a fair point. I suppose the counter argument is we are less able to support our allies around the globe and especially in Eastern europe?
Throwing away our ability to defend ourself does not stop, dissuade, prevent someone from invading. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons and in short order it was invaded by Russia… repeatedly. Any country that does not have the means to defend itself becomes an absurdly easy target. There is a problem however, we have grown up with the years of effective peace, sans Northern Ireland and some events in far off countries. We’ve gotten used to doing defense on the cheap. If France chose to invade tomorrow (as it has done in the past, repeatedly) we do not have a… Read more »
We find ourselves in a rare moment of agreement. Our politicians seem to be living in cloud cuckoo land when it comes to our lack of ability to defend this country.
We won’t have to defend this country if Farage gets into power, Putin will walk right in. Oh, and Gill will be pardoned and out of Chokey.
De-dollarisation will continue, whatever the resistance thrown at it.
I am no supporter of backing any US imperialist conflict but we are now in a very different world where Russia are a genuine threat. Putin is the imperialist in this case and a dangerous fascist on top. Whether we like it or not we are in no position to defend ourselves if conflict spreads (the UK armed forces are the smallest on record) & the days of relying on the US to have our backs are gone. We need to work with the rest of Europe on a joint defence project, as the US are no longer a reliable… Read more »
Russia are no more or less a threat now than they have been for the last 70/80 years or so. I notice now a constant trickle of news items mainly off the BBC about Russian military aircraft & now Russian naval craft being sighted in British & European airspace & waters. Newsflash, this type of routine activity has been going on since before, during & after the cold war & has been reciprocated by western forces during this time (rumour has it that military pilots of both sides are on friendly sign language terms so routine is their task but… Read more »
Spot on.
What’s changed is a Conservative government that’s run down the armed forces because they’re just another a public service which they are ideologically opposed to, and they’ve turned the UK into a wounded zebra that’s wandered away from the European herd.
Whilst I agree that their constant pushing of our defences through maritime and air forces are as they were during the Cold War period, what is very different is that they have invaded another European nation and have had a hot war there for years, and are openly looking to retrieve other nations back into the ‘Soviet fold’ – as part of Putin’s imperialist outlook. How is this not relevant, particularly when the US are pulling out of defending Europe and our cold war defence systems no longer exist?
Russia are now a huge threat. They attack us every day and carried out a chemical weapons attack on the UK and the Tory party put a Russian on the HoL for their troubles.
Putin is a thug and wants to keep his loot and is using his country to do that. We are on levels of threat worse than the cold war.
I certainly don’t disagree with you on your point about Putin being a thug & Russia being a rogue nation Jeff but when you state they carried out a chemical attack ON the UK I’m afraid that is an incorrect statement. The chemical attacks took place against those that the Russian state saw as dissidents on UK soil but certainly not against the UK state. let me say I certainly do not condone their reprehensible behaviour in any way. I assume when you say that they attack us every day you are referring to cyber attacks etc, this type of… Read more »
You don’t take that substance into nations for any reason. It was a chemical weapons attack considering the events. Enough was left over to kill far more than that poor lady.
Perhaps there’s been a news blackout in their part of the world?
Indeed. They need to pay attention.
https://kyivindependent.com/rescue-efforts-continue-for-second-day-after-russian-strike-in-western-ternopil-22-remain-26-killed/
Watching Reform UK’s Defence Secretary John Heale, er… I mean , UK Labour’s, sorry it’s difficult to separate both theses days, beat his chest like a silverback gorilla by threatening Russia is a joke. And now they want to set up new weapon manufacturing factories throughout Wales not only ramping up further the war rhetoric but making those areas targets. I even heard moronic presenters on LBC radio arguing how the alleged Russian spy ship anchored off the North coast of Scotland should be sunk if it strayed into British waters? And we assumed the era of idiocracy was over.… Read more »
So what they are doing by putting weapons factories in Cymru, is, in the event of Russia fancying their chances, making us targets. Put them in Cheltenham, Oxford, Milton Keynes and wherever JK Rowling lives
It would be suicidal for Russia to attack any part of the UK, because NATO would retaliate and that would lead to Mutually Assured Destruction. Europe needs its own security bracket and less dependant on the USA forits defense. Especially when you have a President who would be more than happy to let Ukraine to fall to Russia if he could..
Plenty of militarists have come out for the comments on this one, and fans of the UK.