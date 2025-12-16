New weather warning issued for Wales

Heavy rain and fog are expected to bring flooding and travel disruption to parts of Wales over the coming days, with the Met Office warning that conditions could pose a risk to life in some areas.

South Wales is among the regions most likely to be affected, with a yellow weather warning for rain in force from 10am until midnight on Wednesday.

The warning also covers southern Wales on Thursday, as a slow-moving band of heavy rain tracks eastwards across the country.

The Met Office said that 40–60mm of rain could fall over higher ground, including the hills of south Wales, increasing the risk of flooding following an already very wet period. Fast-flowing rivers and surface water flooding could cause disruption to homes, businesses and transport, particularly in low-lying areas.

Forecasters warned that travel disruption is likely, with delays to road, rail and bus services possible. In some locations, flooding could make routes impassable, while standing water may lead to hazardous driving conditions.

The Met Office said: “A period of rain, heavy at times, especially over high ground, will move slowly east across this region during Wednesday. Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and flooding is likely.”

People in Wales are being urged to check whether their property is at risk of flooding and to prepare in advance where possible, including having a flood plan and emergency kit ready.

While conditions are expected to be unsettled, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said that, as of Tuesday night, there were only two active flood alerts in place. These cover the Lower Teifi and the Lower Towy catchments, where river levels may rise and flooding of low-lying land and roads is possible.

Flood warnings

NRW continues to monitor river levels closely and has advised residents to keep up to date with local flood warnings, particularly if heavy rain persists.

In addition to rain, dense fog is forecast to develop overnight into Wednesday in parts of the UK, raising the possibility of travel disruption further afield. The Met Office has warned that fog could cause delays or cancellations to flights and slower journey times on roads, with knock-on effects for public transport.

Further yellow weather warnings for rain remain in place for southern Wales on Thursday, with forecasters cautioning that there is a small chance of deep or fast-flowing floodwater causing a danger to life in the worst-affected areas.

The Met Office said conditions are expected to gradually improve later on Thursday evening, with warnings due to clear by around 9pm.