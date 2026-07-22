New wellbeing space to debut at this year’s National Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new wellbeing space offering music, conversation and a quiet place to relax will debut at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

For the first time, Y Tebot Hud (The Magic Teapot) will arrive at the Eisteddfod, offering a welcoming space for those looking to step away from the festival’s busy atmosphere.

The distinctive structure, recognisable by its large circular windows and tall chimney, will provide festival-goers with a place where they can enjoy a cup of tea, relax and take part in informal music sessions throughout the week.

Harpist Catrin Finch and comedian Carys Eleri will lead the programme at Y Tebot Hud, offering a series of events designed to promote wellbeing and create a space for relaxation amid the excitement of the Maes.

Eisteddfod Artistic Director Elen Elis said bringing Y Tebot Hud to the Maes was part of an effort to create somewhere for people to relax and connect with others.

Elen explained: “Y Tebot Hud has appeared at shows and festivals for several years, and we felt that bringing it to the National Eisteddfod would provide an opportunity to create a wellbeing space for our visitors, somewhere to step away for a while and enjoy a conversation over a cup of tea.”

Y Tebot Hud was created by Joseph Peace after he was inspired by the community atmosphere around a campfire at Boomtown Fair in Winchester.

The structure has been designed to adapt to all weather conditions, with doors, windows and sections of the roof able to open to allow fresh air in, or close completely to provide a warm and dry shelter.

While Catrin and Carys will lead events throughout the week, the emphasis will be on creating a relaxed and informal experience — the venue will include a piano, with visitors encouraged to join informal sessions of singing and playing instruments.

Organisers have said that they hope Y Tebot Hud will become a popular and welcoming place to pause and recharge at this year’s Eisteddfod Maes.

Eisteddfod Garreg Las will take place from 1–8 August in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire. More information is available on the festival’s site here.

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