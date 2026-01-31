New Welsh cafe set to open in south London

A new cafe specialising in Welsh food and drink will open in south London next month.

Bara will open on Choumert Road in Peckham on 12 February 2026, offering freshly baked bread, Caerphilly cheesesteaks, leek, bacon, and cockle sandwiches, and Welsh coffee and beer.

Bara’s owners, Cecily Dalladay and Zoë Heimann, are no strangers to making high-quality food. Cecily previously competed on Masterchef: The Professionals and worked as a personal chef, while Zoë was the head chef at Pique Café.

They explained: “While we’re not strictly a Welsh cafe, we wanted to champion some of the best produce that Wales has to offer.

“Wales has some of the best seafood, meat, and dairy products around. There’s also a big focus on regeneration, not only the soil and the sea but post-industrial towns too. As much as we can, we want to have a personal relationship with the suppliers we’re working with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bara Café (@baracafelondon)

With Bara “rooted in values of care, community, and creativity”, Cecily and Zoë also aim to make the cafe accessible to everyone by partnering with food banks in south London and supporting marginalised groups with an entry to work scheme.

Though the cafe’s official opening is not until February, the pair hosted a ‘Parti Brechdanau Mawr’ on Dydd Santes Dwynwen so visitors could sample some of Bara’s offerings.

Also on the menu will be Tiny Rebel lager, laverbread from Pembrokeshire, Welsh lamb, rarebit, pancakes and toast with Welsh honey and, of course, bara brith.

Cecily told TimeOut: “As a proud Welshwoman I am keen to shine the spotlight on the incredible produce coming out of Wales.

“I feel like as a nation Wales is underrepresented in the food scene in London and I’m excited to showcase these exceptional suppliers.

“Our food and coffee tastes better, because the ingredients and suppliers that create them do so with care and attention.”

For more information about Bara, visit their site here and follow their Instagram for further updates.