New Welsh dental contract promises fairer access

NHS dentistry in Wales is set for its biggest overhaul in two decades, with a new government contract aimed at widening access, prioritising prevention, and tailoring care to patients’ individual needs.

The contract, due to take effect in April next year, will replace the long-standing units of dental activity system, which rewarded dentists for recalling patients every six months regardless of clinical need. Instead, patients will now be seen based on their oral health, with those requiring treatment or support given more frequent appointments.

Continuity of care was identified as a major concern during a public consultation earlier this year. As a result, the final contract will allow patients with healthy mouths to stay registered with their dentist and return for regular recall appointments, rather than being moved back to a central waiting list.

Dental practices will be funded to provide these recall appointments, giving dentists flexibility to tailor care according to risk and need.

Payments

The reforms also include a rise in NHS payments to dental professionals, with hourly rates increasing from £135 to £150. Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the new system would strengthen access while protecting the relationship between patients and their dental teams.

“Good oral health is vital to our quality of life,” he said. “These reforms demonstrate our commitment to making NHS dentistry more accessible, fairer, and sustainable. We have listened carefully and know that trust in seeing the same professional over time is valued. We are making sure that continuity is maintained.”

Patient charges are also being simplified. Under the new system, those who pay will contribute 50% of the cost of their treatment package, capped at £384. This replaces the current system and is a reduction from the 55% originally proposed.

Around half of people in Wales, including children, pregnant women and those on certain benefits, are exempt from dental charges.

Consultation responses

Consultation responses published this week showed strong backing for reform among both patients and professionals. Dentists also welcomed additional investment to support new cluster working arrangements, aimed at breaking down barriers between services and increasing emphasis on preventative care.

Mr Miles added: “Every person in Wales deserves quality dental care when they need it, regardless of where they live or their background. Change is needed, and this contract is key to delivering a system that works better for everyone.”