Nation.Cymru staff

Work is under way to establish a new national body aimed at speeding up the delivery of social housing across Wales.

The proposed body, called Unnos, is intended to help local authorities, housing associations and developers overcome barriers that can delay building projects, including issues around land, planning, procurement and funding.

The Welsh Government has set a target of delivering 20,000 additional social homes by 2030. More than £2bn is due to be invested in social housing over the next four years, according to the draft budget.

While grant funding will remain a key part of the programme, Unnos is expected to focus on finding solutions to other obstacles that can prevent housing schemes from progressing.

Its initial work will cover land availability and housing development pipelines, planning and pre-construction, infrastructure, finance and investment, procurement and construction capacity.

The body is also expected to build on existing housing initiatives in Wales, including the Tai ar y Cyd Pattern Book, the Rural Housing Action Guide and the Empty Homes Handbook for Wales.

Engagement with local authorities, housing associations and other delivery partners will form part of the process of establishing Unnos, with discussions intended to identify where national support could help stalled projects move forward.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Siân Gwenllian said the pace of social housing delivery needed to increase.

She said: “We have ambitious plans for social housing in Wales but the pace of delivery needs to accelerate. Unnos is needed in order to bring together the right expertise, finding practical solutions to removing barriers and new innovative funding models. I look forward to seeing the business case take shape over the coming months.”