New Welsh Government reveals first legislative priorities

Nation.Cymru staff

The first bills to be introduced by the new Welsh Government will strengthen tenants’ rights, create a Community Right to Buy scheme and require ministers to consider the impact of policies on rural Wales.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will unveil the opening phase of his legislative programme in a statement to the Senedd today (14 July) setting out the first laws his Plaid Cymru-led administration intends to bring forward.

Among the first measures will be a bill aimed at strengthening the rights of people living in privately rented homes.

The legislation forms part of the Government’s wider housing agenda, with ministers planning further measures during the Senedd term to improve housing affordability, make rents fairer and restrict no-fault evictions by private landlords.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “The value my government places on fairness has motivated us to take action to strengthen the rights of tenants in the private rented sector.”

He added: “This will lay the groundwork for more substantial changes that will improve housing affordability, make rent fairer and limit no-fault evictions.”

The First Minister also confirmed the Government was developing proposals to legislate for a Right to Adequate Housing.

He said: “Nobody should be forced to suffer the anxiety and unacceptable stigma which so often comes with having nowhere to call home.”

The Welsh Government will also introduce legislation establishing a Community Right to Buy scheme.

The proposals would allow local groups to nominate and register buildings or land considered to be of particular value to their communities. If those assets are put up for sale, eligible community groups would be given the first opportunity to buy them.

Mr ap Iorwerth said the scheme would help protect communities across Wales.

He said: “We want to protect and enhance Wales’s unique sense of community.”

He added the legislation would “enable eligible community groups to nominate and register valuable community assets and be given the right of first refusal when the owners decide to sell.”

A further bill will introduce “rural proofing”, requiring ministers to consider the impact of policies on rural communities as legislation is developed.

Describing the package as the first stage of a wider legislative programme, the First Minister said: “This is a far-reaching and ambitious programme that reflects our core values as a government, for the benefit of all the communities of Wales.”