New Welsh Government sets out priorities for four-year Senedd term

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has published its new Programme for Government today, which sets out its priorities and plans over the four-year Senedd term.

A Programme for Government is published by a new government at the start of each Senedd term. It outlines what Welsh Government ministers want to achieve before the next election.

Launched by First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth today, the document focuses on the new Government’s key priorities – bringing down waiting lists, supporting families with the cost of living, creating good, well-paid jobs, raising educational standards, tackling child poverty, and standing up for Wales.

The First Minister said:“This Programme for Government is our blueprint for change. It sets a new ambition for Wales to realise our vision of a modern, thriving, ambitious and confident nation.

“For too long, silo working has stood in the way of progress. This new government is taking a different approach. By bringing imagination and innovation to the way decisions are made and priorities are set, we will work across government departments – not just within them – to address the greatest challenges facing our society today.

“Our focus is on turning our early action into lasting results – by getting NHS waiting lists down, ensuring a more sustainable future for our NHS, helping families with the cost of living, creating good jobs, raising standards in our schools and tackling child poverty.

“We will be uncompromising in standing up for Wales and demanding fairness from Westminster, making the case for empowering the Senedd with the tools that will enable us to be bolder and more radical in how we change our citizens’ lives for the better.

“We were elected to get Wales moving after years of drift and stagnation. That remains our mission.”

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