New Welsh Government vows to cut NHS waits as treatment lists fall again

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has pledged to speed up efforts to cut NHS waiting times after new figures showed more than 666,000 treatment pathways remain open across Wales, despite progress in reducing the backlog.

Statistics published on Thursday showed there were 666,700 referral-to-treatment patient pathways waiting to start NHS care in March, down by 21,300 compared with February.

The total has now fallen for a tenth consecutive month and is at its lowest level since August 2021.

However, provisional figures for April suggest the overall waiting list and the number of people waiting more than two years may rise again.

The number of pathways waiting more than two years fell sharply to just under 2,600 in March, down by 1,928 in a month and more than 96% below the peak level.

Average waiting times also fell to 15.5 weeks, the lowest figure recorded since April 2020.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor said progress was being made but acknowledged that performance remained far from where ministers wanted it to be.

He said: “Too many people are waiting too long for NHS treatment. That is the reality and it is an issue we are determined to fix.

“It is people’s lives we are talking about – and my job is to make sure the Welsh Government works closely with the NHS to ensure people who need treatment get it much quicker.

“It is vital we see improvements in the waiting list, waiting times and access to ambulance and emergency department services, and I want to recognise the dedication of NHS Wales staff who are working to drive the progress we all need to see.”

The minister was due to visit the surgical unit at Neath Port Talbot Hospital on Thursday, his first NHS visit since taking office.

Independent review

As part of its first 100 days, the new Welsh Government has committed to commissioning an independent review of NHS performance in Wales, focusing in particular on the impact of waiting lists on population health.

Ministers have also pledged to establish an expert task group to develop plans for up to ten new elective care hubs across Wales, with a delivery plan due by the end of 2026.

Mabon ap Gwynfor added: “I came into this role knowing what people’s experiences have been when it comes to waiting for NHS treatment.

“Today’s figures are a starting point. We will be honest with the people of Wales about the progress we make, and we will rightly be judged on results. We intend to meet the scale of the challenge ahead.”

Elsewhere, emergency departments across Wales recorded just under 95,100 attendances in April, with average time spent in A&E falling to two hours and 49 minutes.

Cancer performance improved slightly in March, with 60.2% of patients beginning treatment within the 62-day target period, although this remained below target levels. Ambulance response times continued to show mixed performance, with response targets for red calls still not being met.

The Welsh Conservatives said the figures demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing the new administration.

Shadow Health Minister Natasha Asghar said: “These figures lay bare the monumental task facing this Plaid Government as it seeks to undo the damage of the past 27 years. After propping up the previous Labour Government and backing its health budgets, this new Plaid administration must now take responsibility for the state of the NHS in Wales.

“Cancer waiting times are still well below target and are down 4% on March 2025, waiting times in A&E are nowhere near where they need to be and ambulance response times continue to deteriorate, a clear sign the system is still under immense pressure.

“The Welsh Conservatives will continue to push this Plaid Government to declare a health emergency, increase the number of beds in our hospitals to ensure patients can access timely, high-quality care.”