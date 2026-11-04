New Welsh language course launched to support communication difficulties

Nation.Cymru staff

A new, free Welsh-language training has been launched ti help businesses and organisations support thousands of people with communication needs in Wales.

The training has been launched in the Senedd and is led by Communication Access UK. It is partly funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Communication Access UK is an initiative developed in partnership by charities and organisations that share a vision to improve the lives of people with communication difficulties.

They comprise: the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT), Communication Matters, Stroke Association, Headway, MND Association, National Network of Parent Carer Forums, Business Disability Forum, Disability Rights UK, The Makaton Charity.

Every business and organisation, which undertakes the training on accessible face-to-face, telephone and online customer service, will earn the right to display the Communication Access Symbol – demonstrating they have all their customers’ needs close to heart.

The online training – hosted by Communication Matters – is split into four modules and can be undertaken in stages or in one go.

Communication difficulties

Head of RCSLT Wales Philippa Cotterill says: “One in five people in the UK will experience communication difficulties at some point in their lives and for many tackling everyday tasks can be a struggle, which is why we’d like to thank National Lottery players for supporting this important initiative.

“Achieving the Communication Access UK standards and displaying the Communication Access Symbol will be a great way for organisations, such as banks, utility companies, shops, health centres, cinemas, restaurants, transport providers, and hotels, to show they value all of their customers and that they can communicate inclusively with people who may have difficulty accessing their services. It’s a lifeline for thousands of people.”

Chair of Communication Matters Andrea Sharples agrees: “The launch of Welsh-language Communication Access UK training is an important milestone for communication accessibility in Wales.

“Everyone deserves to be understood and included when accessing the services they need, including people who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) and others with communication difficulties. By helping organisations recognise and remove communication barriers, Communication Access UK is supporting more inclusive services and better experiences for people across Wales.”

Accessibility

Former speech and language therapist Stephen Jones, who experienced communication difficulties following treatment for head and neck cancer, adds: “It’s a real privilege to be part of this important moment for communication accessibility in Wales.

“Communication difficulties can take many forms – difficulty finding the right words; speech that is difficult for other people to understand; or trouble with reading, writing or processing information.

“You can’t always see a communication difficulty, so if our organisations are designed around the assumption that everyone communicates in the same way, we’re inevitably going to exclude people.

“The Communication Access Symbol will provide a visible indication that an organisation has made a commitment to communication accessibility, and as a Welsh speaker, I’m so pleased that the training and materials will also be available in Welsh.

“The training will help staff understand communication difficulties; the barriers people experience; and the practical steps they can take to communicate more inclusively.

“This would make such a difference for me when using local services in my community, and I’m looking forward to seeing the symbol being rolled out by services and business across Wales.”

You can find out more here.