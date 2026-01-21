New Welsh Language immersion centre opens

A new Welsh language immersion centre has opened to support children who are new to Welsh-medium education.

The Brianne Welsh Language Immersion Centre has been launched at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo by Carmarthenshire County Council, becoming the authority’s second dedicated immersion facility.

The centre builds on the success of Canolfan Gwên and reflects growing demand for high-quality Welsh language provision for primary-aged pupils.

The new centre will provide intensive immersion support for children entering Welsh-medium education for the first time.

Through what is described as “a nurturing and inclusive learning environment”, pupils will be helped to develop confidence and fluency in Welsh, enabling them to fully access the curriculum and thrive in Welsh-medium schools.

The project has been developed in partnership with Ysgol Bro Dinefwr to ensure the provision meets local needs and strengthens Welsh language opportunities within the community.

The opening of the Brianne centre represents a significant step in delivering the county’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP). By widening access to Welsh-medium education and supporting learners at an early stage, the centre aims to make it easier for families to choose a bilingual pathway for their children and to support the long-term growth of the Welsh language.

Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Glynog Davies, said: “The launch of the Brianne Immersion Centre is an important milestone in our wider ambition to expand Welsh-medium education across Carmarthenshire.

“Supporting children to acquire Welsh early, confidently and in the right environment is essential if we are to grow the use of the language and achieve the goals set out in our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

“This centre demonstrates our long-term commitment to building a bilingual future and strengthening the role of the Welsh language in the life of our communities.”

Language campaigners

Earlier this week Carmarthenshire council came under fire from language campaigners who object to proposals to close several small Welsh-medium primary schools in rural areas.

Veteran campaigner Ffred Ffransis warned that the closures risk undermining the very communities that sustain the language. He said recent moves by Carmarthenshire County Council amounted to a renewed “rush to close” village schools, arguing that strengthening Welsh-medium education cannot be separated from protecting local schools at the heart of Welsh-speaking communities.