New Welsh language programme launched for education sector

The National Centre for Learning Welsh has announced the launch of its Learn Welsh Programme for the Education Workforce, in readiness for the new academic year.

The scheme is the first of its kind for teachers and offers a range of training, including the Welsh Sabbatical Scheme, which delivers intensive training and will start at the Centre from September onwards.

Other learning options include courses at different levels, from beginners to confidence- building, available as online self-study modules or as tutor-led courses.

Courses have been tailored for the primary and secondary sectors, and for subjects including Physical Education.

Local authorities

Learn Welsh tutors will work with local authorities to help them deliver their Welsh in Education Strategic Plans. Tutors will be based in some schools, to provide on-site support to staff, and Welsh language training will also be available for those following Initial Teachers Education courses.

At an event held at the Senedd, last week both Lynne Neagle, Cabinet Secretary for Education, and Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh language, welcomed the comprehensive, national learning programme.

Lynne Neagle, said: “The new Welsh Language and Education Bill offers exciting opportunities to strengthen the bilingual skills of our education workforce.

“I’m grateful to the National Centre for its work in developing this full range of Welsh language training options. The creative options on offer – which include basing tutors at schools and working with Local Authorities – will mean we can support the needs of the workforce.”

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh language added: “Cymraeg belongs to all of us, and the Learn Welsh sector, led by the National Centre, has evolved to offer a range of innovative learning options to ensure people from different backgrounds and sectors are welcomed and supported to learn Welsh.

“I look forward to continuing the Government’s valuable partnership with the National Centre over the coming years.”

Welsh Language and Education Bil

The Centre’s programme supports the Welsh Government’s Welsh in education workforce plan and will also help meet the objectives of the new Welsh Language and Education Bill, which aims to ensure all pupils become independent Welsh language users by the end of compulsory school age.

Elements of the Centre’s programme for the education workforce have been piloted over the past two years, and 4,000 teachers have already followed a range of Learn Welsh training

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “The National Centre’s language learning and acquisition expertise, and its strong track record in delivering Welsh courses for adults, has enabled us to extend our work to other sectors in order to support Welsh Government policy objectives.

“We’re delighted to be leading on this new, national programme for teachers, which is the first of its kind, and builds on Welsh-language training we’ve already developed for both the Early Years Education and Care sector and the Tertiary Education workforce.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

