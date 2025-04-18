New Welsh language reading platform helps boost learners pronunciation

A new platform is helping children read Welsh, even if their parents can’t, by teaching them how to pronounce words.

Already helping over 52,000 users in Wales and across the world learn to read in Welsh, Darllen Co, has been backed by a Welsh Government fund for new Welsh-language technology.

The paid for digital reading platform has been designed by Welsh teachers for schools and families. It features over 180 books and magazines from more than 20 Welsh authors, as well as integrated audiobooks and quizzes.

Over 300 Welsh medium schools are already subscribed to the platform to develop learners’ Welsh reading skills. The platform also features an assessment and tracking system which lets teachers monitor learners’ progress.

Platform

Learners can access the platform at school or home, on any digital device.

The platform’s audiobooks and reading resources make it easier for children to learn Welsh at home, even if their parents don’t use Welsh, by teaching them the pronunciation of words.

Darllen Co is the only platform of its kind in Welsh and people around the world are benefiting from it, with users in Italy, Texas, Dubai, Slovakia, England and Patagonia.

The platform hopes to expand into English medium primary schools, to help even more learners with their Welsh language skills.

Skills

Mr Scozzi from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Pontybrenin said: “Since the evolution of the platform, we are now enjoying more literature, new features and more detailed data for us teachers to interpret.

“In addition to developing reading skills, we are also using the platform to test understanding with opportunities for children to develop various reading and comprehension skills.”

Darllen Co received £30,000 from the Welsh Government to set up the original platform in 2022, as part of its aim to develop Welsh language technology.

The platform secured this investment following an excellent pitch from its founder, Alex Knott, at Hac y Gymraeg – a Welsh language ‘hackathon’ challenge which aimed to inspire new Welsh technology ideas.

‘Fantastic’

Darllen Co is also working with Adnodd on a digital reading assessment which will be free for schools in the next term.

Welsh language Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “It’s fantastic to see most of our Welsh medium schools making use of the service Darllen Co has to offer.

“Supported by Welsh Government funding, the service is changing how people digitally interact with Welsh, from school children in Cardiff to Welsh speakers in Patagonia.”

Education Secretary Lynne Neagle said: “Reading is vital to education. Darllen Co’s innovative platform supports children to develop their Welsh reading skills and build their confidence, at home and at school.”

