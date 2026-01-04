New Welsh tutors inspire the next generation

Jibreel Meddah

Two new Welsh speakers have started teaching Welsh to others, after being inspired by their own recent experiences of learning the language.

After following the Tutors of Tomorrow (Tiwtoriaid Yfory) course in 2025 – a scheme run by the National Centre for Learning Welsh to introduce students to working as a tutor in the Learn Welsh sector – David Thomas and Gwilym Morgan now work as tutors with Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire, run by Pembrokeshire County Council on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

David, from Cardiff, began learning Welsh in 2016 after moving back to Wales, to Carmarthenshire, following a period living and working in London.

David won the Welsh Learner of the Year award at the AmGen Eisteddfod in 2021. David teaches face-to-face classes, including an intensive Entry-level course for beginners in Pembrokeshire, and an Entry course in Carmarthen.

David said: “As someone who learned Welsh as an adult, and who has benefited from learning the language in my personal life and in my bilingual business, I see the Welsh language as an entry ticket to the whole culture of Wales.

“Learning Welsh has changed my life, and the language and its future are so important.

“I know what it feels like to be in the classroom. Being able to introduce the Welsh language to people who are new to it – with the hope of giving them a positive experience and encouraging them to continue with the language – is a special feeling.”

Gwilym, from Cardiff, began learning Welsh as a second language at his English-medium secondary school.

Gwilym is now studying Welsh at Cardiff University and teaches an intensive Entry-level course online, for four hours a week.

Winning the Learners’ Medal at the Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod in 2023 also gave him the boost and confidence to set up his own business, GM Notebooks.

Gwilym shared: “Because of my background, and having learned Welsh myself, a job teaching Welsh to adults was very appealing.

“It’s wonderful to get to know other people through teaching. I know my class very well now, and it’s a lot of fun teaching them the language.

“I really enjoy my job, and it’s great that I can combine tutoring alongside my studies.”

During the Tutors of Tomorrow course, students receive two weeks of training, including various sessions on how to become a Learn Welsh tutor, principles of teaching, learning and assessment, lesson planning, using appropriate resources, opportunities to observe lessons, and talks from guest speakers.

The aim of the course is to encourage students to go on to work as Learn Welsh tutors.

David said: “The Tutors of Tomorrow course shows that it’s possible to become a tutor quite quickly. There are resources available to support you, and a network of experienced tutors is there to welcome you and provide guidance in the Learn Welsh sector. The sector is open, warm and supportive, and help is always available.”

Gwilym said: “The course was fantastic. It was a great experience to see how the process of teaching Welsh works and how lessons are structured.

“One of the highlights for me was observing lessons and having that community of friends by the end.”

For more information about the scheme, and to apply, follow the next link: Tiwtoriaid Yfory