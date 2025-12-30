New wetland habitat created to boost rare plants

A new wetland habitat has been created to protect rare aquatic plants alongside an historic Welsh canal.

The new conservation area, developed by Glandŵr Cymru – the Canal & River Trust in Wales, has been created just off the A483 near Coppice Lane as part of the UK Government-supported restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Powys County Council and supported by the Montgomery Canal Partnership.

The Montgomery Canal is recognised as both a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation due to its exceptionally rare aquatic plant life.

Central to the new habitat is a 1.5-metre-deep pond connected directly to the canal, designed to support floating water-plantain, a protected species, as well as potamogeton pondweed, which provides a range of benefits to wildlife.

The wetland habitat near Wern is one of two proposed locations along the canal intended to safeguard rare aquatic species while also creating additional habitats for wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

A ceremony to mark the completion of the wetland took place earlier this month, with Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden planting an apple tree to symbolise the long-term benefits of conservation work.

He was joined by Glandŵr Cymru regional director Ben Cottam, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership John Dodwell, and volunteers who have supported the restoration.

Mr Witherden said the project demonstrated the importance of protecting natural environments for future generations. “The actions we take today to protect wildlife will mean future generations can continue to reap the benefits of a thriving natural world,” he said.

Richard Harrison, principal project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, described the wetland as a significant milestone in the canal’s restoration. He said the new habitat would help ensure protected water plants — and the wildlife that depends on them — remain part of the canal ecosystem for generations to come.

Powys County Council cabinet member for a More Prosperous Powys, Councillor Glyn Preston, said residents had consistently stressed the importance of ecological improvements alongside restoration work. He added that providing additional habitats for floating water-plantain would help safeguard rare plant species in north-east Powys.

Bunds

Construction of the wetland began in May and was carried out by contractors Kier. Existing materials on site were reused to form bunds and create a new woodland habitat, enhancing biodiversity and delivering long-term environmental gains.

The wetland forms part of the wider restoration of the canal, which dates back to the 1790s, and aims to reconnect restored sections around Welshpool to the national waterways network. The project is expected to boost tourism and local economic growth once boat traffic can fully resume.

Glandŵr Cymru advises visitors that the new habitat can be viewed from the canal towpath. Free parking is available at the nearby Wern Claypit reserve, with access to the site via a short walk.