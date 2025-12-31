New Year’s Eve revellers warned over chilly temperatures at fireworks displays

New Year’s Eve revellers have been told to wear extra layers when they head out to watch fireworks displays as chilly temperatures are forecast.

Forecaster Simon Partridge told the Press Association it will be “cold regardless of where you are” as 2026 begins.

“At midnight in London there will be mostly clear skies, it will be quite chilly, but with fairly light winds, with temperatures around 1-2C,” he said.

“For Cardiff it’s again dry, there will be a bit more cloud around but still dry, again light winds, temperatures there a little bit warmer, 2-3C.”

There will be cloudier skies further north, but this is not expected to affect visibility for watching fireworks displays from viewpoints, Mr Partridge said.

“We are not looking at low cloud, mist or murk, so you should be able to see fireworks, just not stars.”

For Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, there will be wind gusts of up to 25-30mph and a chance of showers and hail, the meteorologist added.

Many will wake up to a frosty start on Wednesday and some fog will linger in the South West but this should clear to make way for winter sunshine, the Met Office predicts.

Patches of freezing fog are also possible in the west and north-west of England, the national weather service said as it advised those travelling early on New Year’s Day to take care.

In a post on X the Met Office said: “A cold New Year’s Eve evening for those out celebrating, so extra layers will be needed.”

In London, where tens of thousands will flock to the banks of the Thames to watch the mayor’s annual fireworks display, the temperature will be just above freezing when Big Ben strikes midnight.

Those planning on seeing outdoor displays in Cumbria may need to pack waterproof clothing as cold winds could pick up in the North West towards midnight with a few showers possible.

Temperatures will drop further as 2026 begins, with snow and gale force winds set to batter the north of the country.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Scotland north of the central belt from 6am on New Year’s Day until midnight on January 2.

Strong, potentially gale-force northerly winds will also batter those in the warning zone, the Met Office said.

Around 10cm snow is expected to have accumulated in some areas by Friday morning, reaching up to 30cm on the highest roads and hills.

Meanwhile, amber cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North East and North West of England, which are due to remain in place until noon on January 5, with temperatures expected to fall to 3-5C.

The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.