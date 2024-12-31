New Year’s Eve travel disrupted as Avanti West Coast train managers strike

Rail Passengers in north Wales faced disruption to services on New Year’s Eve because of a strike by train managers, with more walkouts planned in the coming weeks.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Avanti West Coast walked out on Tuesday in a dispute over rest day working, and they will strike again on Thursday.

Avanti has strongly advised customers to travel either side of the walkouts, saying a “significantly reduced” timetable will be in place on the two strike days.

Fewer services will run during limited operating hours, and trains are expected to be busy.

No services

The greatly reduced timetables will mean north Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

Avanti said it is running one train an hour on Tuesday between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester and Preston, with a limited service to Glasgow. One train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe is also operating.

On Thursday, the intercity operator will run one train an hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester. There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

These trains will operate during limited hours on both dates – with the first train of the day leaving Euston around 8am and the last train from Euston departing before 5pm.

Disruption

Avanti said passengers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on December 31 and January 2. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the two strike days we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for December 31 or January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

RMT members who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast will also be striking every Sunday from January 12 until May 25.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “Avanti West Coast created this dispute by ignoring train managers’ concerns and presenting offers those members deemed unacceptable.

“The company must come forward with a revised proposal so we can avoid more strike action further into 2025.”

