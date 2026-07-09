Newly reopened bridge closes due to extreme temperatures

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Soaring temperatures have forced the closure of a historic bridge as many feared when it was confirmed it could reopen just over two weeks ago.

The Old Wye Bridge, that connects Chepstow with Tutshill in England, reopened to pedestrians on Saturday, June 20 after being closed completely since the end of March.

But when the bridge, which has remained closed to vehicles, reopened Monmouthshire County Council warmed extreme temperatures, including above 30°C, could again force a temporary closure.

With the mercury rising the council has confirmed the bridge will close from 1pm today, Thursday, July 9.

Met Office forecasts show the temperature is expected to hit 29°C in Chepstow today and peak at 32°C on Friday with the high temperature expected to last into next week with South Wales and much of Britain hit by a prolonged heatwave.

The bridge is planned to reopen on Monday, July 13.

Monmouthshire County Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“This closure follows guidance from specialist engineers, who have advised that the bridge should be closed when temperatures reach 30°C or above, due to its sensitivity to changes in temperature and load.”

The 210-year-old, grade I listed bridge has been closed to vehicles since October.

The council has previously said temperatures of below -3°C would also force its closure.