Newport ‘a city on the rise’

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members hailed Newport as a city on the rise – economically, socially and culturally – with so much to offer the whole of Wales.

John Griffiths began a debate on the city by quoting business journalist Douglas Friedli, who wrote: “Best thing about London? It’s less than two hours from Newport.”

Mr Griffiths agreed with the journalist’s assessment, describing Newport as a place with a significant past, a strong present and a promising future.

The Senedd member, who was born in Pill after his mother moved from Ireland, said the city has long welcomed people from all over the world who want to make Newport their home.

With many moving from across the border in Bristol in recent years, he told the Senedd the city’s population has increased by nearly 10% to 160,000 over the past decade. “There really is a sense of the city growing in confidence and being on the rise,” he said.

‘Astonishing’

Mr Griffiths, who will stand down next May having represented Newport East since 1999, said the city is quickly becoming central to the world in terms of the semiconductor industry.

He welcomed the opening of KLA’s new £100m research and development centre in the west of Newport in May, creating around 750 jobs

The former barrister pointed to 14 semiconductor businesses in a 30-mile radius, saying: “All of that powering the everyday technology that we all use and rely upon.”

And, highlighting the city’s Roman and Chartist history as well as the iconic transporter bridge, Mr Griffiths described Newport’s cultural offer as equally impressive.

“In fact, between 2015 and 2022, Newport saw the fastest growth in the creative sector of any city in Wales – at an astonishing 125%,” he said.

‘Wonderful’

Mr Griffiths, a proud grandfather who ran Saturday’s riverfront parkrun with his 11-year-old grandson, also emphasised Newport’s notable sporting history and present.

Recognising challenges around transport and congestion, he urged ministers to back the Burns commission blueprint and proposals for four new railway stations in Newport.

Natasha Asghar, the Newport-born Conservative who represents South Wales East, described the city as a wonderful place to grow up

“I love the fact that Newport is a diverse place,” she said. “There are so many different people from so many different communities who all get on coherently, cohesively with each other and they’re the ones who truly bring the place to life.”

Proclaiming Newport’s location as “unbeatable”, Ms Asghar called for better transport links. She also criticised the UK Government’s “short-sighted” decision to cut the shared prosperity fund, saying this has resulted in significant job losses across the city.

‘Global influence’

Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths, who also represents South Wales East, highlighted that the Urdd Eisteddfod will be coming to Newport in 2027.

Responding to the debate on June 4, Jayne Bryant pointed to Welsh Government funding for leisure centres, refurbishment of Market Arcade and the former railway station building.

She said Newport’s economic evolution is being shaped by semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and energy, positioning the city as a “hi-tech leader with global influence”.

Ms Bryant, who is responsible for councils and housing in Wales, hailed Vishay’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab in 2024 which was accompanied by a £300m investment.

The Newport West Senedd member said: “Through the strategic investment in renewal, culture and community, and engagement with the local authority, businesses and community groups will all help to shape a vibrant, modern city ready to seize future opportunities.”

