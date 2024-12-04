Newport County team up with Skindred and Lovers FC for kit release

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Newport County have teamed up with Welsh rock heroes Skindred and Lovers FC to release a stunning one-off away kit.

The shirt, which will be debuted against Carlisle on 7th December is in partnership with the club’s kit suppliers, VX3, and their new official creative partners, big hitters in the football culture landscape, Lover’s F.C. who have created their debut collaboration kit with local ragga metal heroes Skindred.

The one-off match worn kit is a celebration of the city’s vibrant West Indian and ethnic community through its unique Caribbean-flavoured design.

Local boy and lead singer of the band, Benji Webbe aptly said: “Whether you’re black or you’re white, the colour of your skin don’t matter, it’s your attitude, that’s what draws Newport together. Skindred and Newport are joined at the hip.

“We have flown the flag for the city from day one. For us to be part of the official strip for my home town club, especially telling the tale it does, is something dreams are made of. Music and football bring both people together and give them the freedom to be themselves and this kit celebrates that.”

This new kit is a personal release for all involved. Lovers FC is headed up by local boy and lifelong County supporter Neal Heard. Skindred lead singer Benji Webbe is from and still lives in) Newport suburb Pill, and Newport County players Courtney Baker Richardson, Kyle Jameson, and Kyle Hudlin, all of West Indian heritage, jumped at the chance to take part in the kit launch shoot.

In now trademark fashion LOVERS F.C. in heavy partnership with team kit suppliers VX3, set to document the kit and community in the most authentic way possible. So they went to the source. The shoot celebrates the influence of the solid Caribbean diaspora on Newport, with friends, family and key members of the local community all coming together to hit the local independent music store KRIMINAL records along with their favourite dockside local, The Ship and Pilot in the heart of the multicultural Pillgwenlly area of the City, putting a focus on the spirit of the city’s independent community attitude…

Neal Heard, the club’s Creative Director and Lover’s F.C founder added: “We want to explore the city’s creative stories as well as its creative storytellers. With lover’s working with VX3 punching above our weight on and off the pitch is what the clubs kit offerings will be all about, and through taking design and history seriously we intend to appeal to fans across the globe as much as those in the city itself. The Skindred kit is the perfect way to kick this off.’’

Newport County chairman, Huw Jenkins, also welcomed the partnership, adding: “We’re delighted to team up with Skindred, a band that truly represents the spirit of Newport. This collaboration underscores the power of community and shared pride in the city.”

The Skindred shirt is available to purchase at the club shop in Friars Walk, at the stadium on match days or online at https://shop.newport-county.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

