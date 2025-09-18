Newport drug dealer caught with 1.5kg cocaine

A Newport man has been jailed after police found more than £80,000 in cash and 1.5kg of cocaine during a raid on his home.

Graham Price, 36, of Farmwood Close, Alway, was arrested in June after officers from the neighbourhood policing team carried out an early-morning warrant at his property.

Inside, police uncovered £81,245 in cash, designer goods, two mobile phones and cocaine with a street value of around £31,000.

Price admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, a class A drug, along with two counts of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Newport Crown Court.

‘Misery’

Inspector Roland Giles, of Gwent Police, said: “Illegal drugs fill our communities with misery, suffering and fear and those involved prey upon the vulnerable in our society,” he said.

“Dealers like Price are only interested in the profits they make; they do not care about the pain and devastation their actions inflict on people and their families.

“Input from the community really does make a difference, so please continue to report your concerns and information to us. Intelligence we receive from the public is paramount as we combat the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Newport area.”