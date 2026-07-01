Newport man charged in city centre burglary investigation

Nation.Cymru staff

Gwent Police has charged a Newport man with seven counts of burglary following several reports of commercial premises being targeted across the city.

Neighbourhood officers investigating the series of break-ins arrested the 33-year-old Newport man on suspicion of multiple burglary offences on Monday 29 June.

Rory Hiscox, of Chepstow Road in Newport, was subsequently charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of theft from a shop – with the reported offences taking place between 15 May – 26 June.

Hiscox appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Wednesday 1 July, when he was remanded into custody.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, Neighbourhood Policing for Gwent, said:

“I want to reassure all businesses, shoppers and residents in Newport that we’re continuing to listen to your concerns.

“We’re working with businesses in the city centre to help make their premises more secure, and provide them with crime prevention and security advice.

“We’re also carrying out a range of visible and covert operations to target offenders and increase safety across the city.

“These operations are often helped by information the public provides us, including the recent arrest of Hiscox in Newport, so we’d continue to ask the public to report their concerns to us so we can act and put plans in place to address the problem head-on.”

For more information on the work Gwent Police carries out to keep local businesses safe, visit https://www.gwent.police.uk/police-forces/gwent-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/we-dont-buy-crime/.