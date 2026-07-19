Newport man charged with murder after woman dies following altercation

Nation.Cymru staff

A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Newport.

Albert Williams, of Newport, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 20.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after officers, including specially trained firearms officers, were called to reports of an altercation outside a property on St Vincent Road in the early hours of Saturday.

A woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away near Chepstow Road. She has not yet been formally identified and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Matt Sedgebeer said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, we continue to have a significant police presence in the area, and I ask anyone with any information that can help the investigation to contact us.

“One man has now been charged with murder and with this in mind I’d ask people not to speculate about this case online while the legal process takes its course. Such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone, found to have committed a criminal offence, to justice.”

Police said they are continuing to appeal for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage recorded between 1am and 3am on Saturday, July 18.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, via direct message on social media or through the force’s website, quoting reference 2600229981.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.

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