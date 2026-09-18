Newport man denies involvement in alleged South Wales grooming gang

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man has denied historical offences relating to the alleged sexual abuse and rape of children as part of a grooming gang operating in south Wales.

Mohammed Ramzan, 76, is among nine men who were charged as part of an investigation into reports made by women of sexual abuse committed against them as children in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ramzan, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

He is not due to stand trial for more than a year, with a date set in January 2028 by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff.

Ramzan denied one count of causing prostitution, two counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and one count of aiding and abetting rape.

He was released on conditional bail.

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