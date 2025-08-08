Newport man handed 20 year prison sentence for rape

A 52-year-old man from Newport was sentenced today (Friday 8 August) to 20 years jail with an extended licence period of five years at Newport Crown Court.

David Seaborne denied the charges but was found guilty for seven counts of rape, one count of controlling coercive behaviour and threats to kill.

The jury heard how the defendant subjected the victim to years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Abusive

Seaborne was verbally abusive towards the victim, and controlled when she could eat, drink and sleep.

He physically assaulted her and forced her to have sex with him on more than one occasion.

DC Yasmin Safiri, the officer in charge said: “The victim in this case has shown tremendous bravery and courage throughout the investigation and court process. I hope that today’s sentence can be a stepping stone in helping process the experience and trauma she has been subjected to.

“David Seaborne’s behaviour towards the victim was cruel and vile. We welcome the sentence than has been imposed on him.

“I hope that this outcome also shows other victims of sexual assault that they will be listened to, believed and respected. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and if a report is made to us, we investigate it thoroughly and we will put offenders before the courts.”

