Newport man jailed for vicious street attack

A Newport man has received a sentence of five years in prison after assaulting another man in the street.

The court heard that the victim involved in the altercation sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Jordan Rosser, 21, was sentenced on Friday 5 December at Newport Crown Court, following an eight-day trial held in September.

He was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent following the attack of Caerleon Road, Newport, at around 1am on 1 March.

Rosser was cleared of attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

His co-defendant, an 18-year-old man, was deemed unfit to plead or stand trial.

Instead he faced a trial of facts, also known as a finding of fact, to determine whether the accused committed an alleged act.

Also from Newport, the man was proven to have carried out an act of attempted murder, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, and being concerned in the supply or cocaine.

He received a two-year supervision order.

DC John-Paul Velasquez-Cripps said: “I hope the victim and his family can now start the process of moving on and rebuilding their lives after this ordeal.

“Fortunately, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening during this attack with a knife, but it could have been significantly worse due to the brutality shown by the aggressors.

“As a service, we continue to speak with young people, in particular, to educate them on the consequences of carrying bladed articles.

“Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you – it can make a situation worse. If you know someone who is carrying a knife in your area, please report it to us immediately.

“I want to thank the support of the local community, some of whom submitted vital evidence to us, for their help in this complex investigation.

“We want our communities to know that this type of behaviour is unacceptable, and as shown by this case, we will take action against dangerous individuals to keep people safe.”

Gwent Police have urged if you have any information on knife crime you can contact them via their website, call 101, or send a direct message on their Facebook or X pages.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

In an emergency, always dial 999.