Newport man sentenced to more than 4 years on drugs charges

A Newport dealer caught supplying heroin and cocaine has been sentenced to more than four years’ imprisonment.

Lester Gibson, 46, admitted to multiple offences, including possession with intent to supply class A – heroin, and possession with intent to supply class A – cocaine.

He appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for sentencing in two separate cases on Thursday 6 March.

Offences

A 39-year-old man, who appeared alongside the defendant in one of the cases, pleaded guilty to supplying class A – cocaine, and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The court heard that officers from Gwent Police’s Serious and Organised Crime team arrested Gibson during a warrant at an address in Bettws, Newport, in October 2024.

During this operation, officers removed cash, mobile phones and a digital weighing scales from the flat in which Gibson was living.

A tick list of names, stolen items, including a jacket and a gift set, were also seized during the warrant, while officers identified Gibson was involved in a drugs line and also that he was dealing and selling drugs from the address.

The court heard that Gibson had previously been arrested, alongside the 39-year-old man in December 2022, after officers recovered a bag containing class A drugs from a different address in Bettws.

When officers from the neighbourhood policing team searched the flat, they arrested both men and seized heroin, cocaine, £6,681.48 cash, and a drugs tick-list.

In total, Gibson admitted to possession of class A – crack cocaine, handling stolen goods, possession with intent to supply cannabis, supplying class A – heroin, possession with intent to supply class A – heroin, and possession with intent to supply class A – cocaine.

Gibson was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment, while the 39-year-old man received a suspended sentence.

Misery

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, of Gwent Police, said: “Drugs fill our communities with misery, suffering and fear and people like Gibson prey upon the vulnerable in our society.

“We welcome information we receive from the public because it provides a significant insight to what is happening first hand in our communities.

“It allows us to coordinate our approach to combat the use and distribution of illegal drugs, enabling us to bring people like Gibson to justice and increase the public’s trust and confidence in us.”

If you have any concerns or information about illegal drugs in your community, we encourage you to report it to the police, or by calling 101 or contacting them directly on Facebook or X, so that they can act.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.

