Newport property listing goes viral for all the wrong reasons

A property listing for a £125,000 home in Newport has garnered significant attention on social media for its questionable images.

The listing for the Prince Street home, originally published to Rightmove, was reposted by Archbishop of Banterbury to Instagram on Saturday evening, where it quickly racked up over 35,000 likes.

The caption, ‘Rightmove needs a new category for this level of unhinged’, succinctly describes the property’s unusual features and furnishings

The home, which first found fame on TikTok, has gained a new lease of life on other social media platforms.

‘What does the owner of this house do for a living?’ the Instagram account asked its 4.6 million followers, followed by nine images of the property’s interior.

Though it’s clean and well-kept, the unavoidable presence of various BDSM harnesses, masks, and restraint furniture has raised more than a few eyebrows.

The image of a single bed with built-in chains covered in a towel next to blackout curtains, complete with a large amount of kitchen roll, prompted the account to write ‘the giant kitchen roll 😂💀’ in the caption.

Another features a white living space with a large mirror and pots under a mantlepiece. The pots, filled with crops and whips, perfectly the complement the coat rack of paddles on the opposite wall.

The 1,500 commenters were quick to share their thoughts, including ‘God forbid a girl have a hobby’, and ‘if the walls could talk…but they were probably also gagged’.

The home was originally listed in late 2024 by Let Property as a buy-to-let investment opportunity, but has since been removed from sites like Rightmove and Zoopla, presumably having found a new owner.

The property went viral on TikTok thanks to creator ‘Housing Horrors’ where it received 1.6 million views from the platform’s users, many of whom asked if it came furnished.

‘Yeah yeah yeah,’ another wrote. ‘So they run a dungeon whatever. 2 bed end of terrace for 125k is INSANE.’

Alongside an empty box room with rigging equipment, the property features two thrones, one gold, and one red complete with harnesses, ties, and a mask. The kitchen, with built-in hob and plenty of counter space, is very nice too.

