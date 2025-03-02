Newport Wetlands: from ash covered wasteland to nature reserve

Today marks a special milestone for the Newport Wetlands Nature Reserve – marking 25 years since it was first established – on a site that once housed storage lagoons for pulverised fuel ash from a neighbouring power station.

Thanks to careful habitat management, the reserve is now a sanctuary for specialist wildlife and plants and is valued by the local community, demonstrating how conservation efforts can help nature to flourish alongside Newport’s industrial heritage.

The reserve is managed by Natural Resources Wales in partnership with RSPB Cymru and Newport City Council.

Formerly an ash covered wasteland, the reserve opened in 2000 to help mitigate the loss of wildlife habitats following the completion of the Cardiff Bay Barrage.

Landscaping

Extensive work was undertaken to create new habitat, including moving and landscaping hundreds of thousands of tons of soil, clay and industrial waste. A sophisticated drainage system was also installed to allow water levels on the reserve to be adjusted as necessary.

Today, the reserve is made up of a diverse range of low-lying habitats, including wet grassland, reedbeds, saltmarsh and saline lagoons – which are one of the rarest habitats in Britain.

It is home to a wide array of wildlife, including weasels, stoats, otters, shrill carder bee, dragonflies and a wealth of wetland birds.

One of the reserve’s greatest conservation successes, has been the breeding of two of the UK’s rarest and most elusive marshland birds—bitterns and marsh harriers for the first time.

Thanks to extensive reedbed restoration and conservation efforts, bitterns have successfully bred at the Wetlands for five consecutive years – having never been recorded as breeding in Gwent before.

A restoration project in February last year, has also significantly boosted the population of great crested newts, a European Protected Species. Once threatened by habitat loss, these amphibians now thrive in carefully managed breeding ponds within the reserve.

Flourishing

Kev Boina M’Koubou Dupé, Land Management officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “Reaching this 25-year milestone is a real cause for celebration and is a testament to the dedication of our staff, partners and volunteers, who over the years, have helped to transform the site from industrial waste storage to the flourishing reserve we see today.

“It’s an inspiring example of what can be achieved through commitment to habitat restoration.

“Wetlands are an important habitat in need of our help. As well as allowing species like the bittern to come back from the brink, they can also help us in the battle against climate change by storing harmful carbon and holding back flood water.

“We are immensely proud of everyone’s achievements: supporting wildlife and enhancing community well-being by providing such a beautiful place for people to connect with nature.”

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, added: “The Wetlands are important to the city in so many ways, including their valuable contribution to our environment and as a haven for wildlife. It is also a great place where people can visit to spend time with nature, walk, relax and boost their wellbeing.

Reflecting on the successful transformation of the Wetlands, Lewis James, Operation Direct for RSPB Cymru, said: “Wetlands are some of our most precious places, supporting rare and unique communities of plants and animals. Newport Wetlands, born following the loss of precious habitats after the construction of the Cardiff Bay Barrage, is a haven for wildlife – from the elusive Shrill Carder Bee to the booming Bittern.

“We’re proud to have played our part in showcasing some of Wales’ rarest species to thousands of visitors over the years. Bringing people and nature together is what we do and with our partners, we look forward to inspiring even more people to take action for nature where they live.”

Chris Harris, Programme Manager for the Living Levels Landscape Partnership, said: “Newport Wetlands is a shining example of what we can achieve through working together for nature, and a ‘jewel in the crown’ of the Gwent Levels. The reserves many conservation successes over the last 25 years are down to the hard work and dedication of its staff and volunteers.”

You can find out more about the Newport Wetlands or plan a visit here Natural Resources Wales / Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve

