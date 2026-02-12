Newspaper editor praises local community for shutting down ‘fake news’ outlet

Amelia Jones

A newspaper editor has issued a statement on social media commending the local community for their swift action in shutting down a ‘fake news’ outlet on Facebook.

Tom Sinclair, who is editor of the Pembrokeshire Herald thanked locals for shutting down an account posing as a news outlet called ‘Clear Line News.’

The account published a lengthy post last week describing Pembrokeshire in highly offensive terms and mocking community groups, volunteers and local reporting.

It was quickly condemned by locals, with many reporting the page. It was then renamed before disappearing completely.

In the post, Sinclair said: “Over recent months, The Pembrokeshire Herald has faced repeated attempts to undermine and discredit our journalism. An anonymous Facebook page, presenting itself as a news outlet, published personal attacks, distortions and unverified claims aimed at me and this newspaper. It was not journalism. It was harassment.”

The statement comes shortly after Nation Cymru reported a separate dispute involving Sinclair and a town council over Facebook posts he said were offensive, to which he indicated he was considering legal action.

He referenced this in his post, saying: “This has not been an isolated incident. It follows official council posts that labelled accurate reporting as “bullying”, abusive comments left unchecked on public pages, personal slurs from public officials, and even threats serious enough to result in a criminal conviction.

“There have also been attempts to misuse private communications and present legitimate scrutiny as personal vendetta.

Talking more about his role as editor, he added: “Let me be clear. The Pembrokeshire Herald will not be intimidated and it will not be silenced. We report because local democracy depends on scrutiny. Taxpayers deserve transparency.

“When those in positions of authority avoid accountability, it is the job of the local press to ask questions.

“Our reporting is evidence-based and in the public interest. Where mistakes occur, we correct them openly. Where defamatory attacks cross the line, we respond through lawful channels, as any citizen is entitled to do.”

The post drew a number of supportive comments from readers, several said they shared his concerns bout misinformation and online hostility.

One commenter wrote: “We are so lucky to have an independent newspaper who are not afraid to cover news that others are afraid to.

“They also give its readers an invaluable, unedited platform (although they remove abuse or illegal comments) to voice their opinions whether they agree with the Herald or not. Keep up the good work Tom.”

Another added: “I was absolutely appalled at the attack on a grieving mum doing her best to raise funds …… I normally look at both sides and ponder but that was shocking by any means & who ever wrote it needs to get help.”

It is still not known who was behind the ‘Clear Line News’ account.