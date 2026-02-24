Next chapter for residents who will have to leave their homes due to flooding risk

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

It’s a street where for years people have had the constant fear that the local river will burst its banks and flood their homes again.

Numbers 1-16 (apart from 6a and 6b) in Clydach Terrace in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf are under constant threat of flooding from the Nant Clydach and during Storm Dennis in 2020, the Nant Clydach burst its banks and caused around eight foot of flooding in some properties on the street.

It flooded again during Storm Bert in 2024 and now Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has approved the purchase of those properties from residents before demolishing them because no other solution could be found to keep people safe in those homes.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had looked at what potential measures it could take but in the end none of the ideas where going to be deliverable.

At the meeting earlier this month where the council’s cabinet made the decision, a figure of £2.57m for the purchase of the properties was mentioned.

As residents prepare to finally escape this nightmare, we’ve spoken to one about how people are feeling and what’s next for them.

Clydach Terrace resident Paul Thomas said the money they received for the properties isn’t enough and buying a new property isn’t going to be easy but they are just grateful to go.

“I’m 66. I can’t get a mortgage. Everything in my house is brand new.

“To buy another one of equal quality is not going to be easy.”

Paul said he will probably have to move out of the village because he can’t afford to stay there and that it could split up the family as currently his son and daughter live next to him but that is going to change.

He said there has been huge upheaval and upset but “we’ve still got to go ahead with it. To stay here is going to put us in graves.”

Paul said they’re still waiting for some documentation before any of them can move on but some residents had been pre emptive on getting new properties.

He added that he hopes things will be resolved within the next couple of weeks.

He said: “We don’t need more anxiety. These are incidentals. It is like having a limb amputated. It is not the best but at least you get to live on.

“It needs to be done. We can’t stay here anymore. I was hoping to have retired. I can’t now.”

Paul added: “We’ve got no choice. The alternative to stay here is not acceptable. We are glad that it is going to be over for us. We want it over now.”

“It’s a live round for us. There’s a good chance someone could die in this street.”

He said that during Storm Dennis, the rain stopped just after the river burst its banks meaning that there was seven or eight feet of water in houses but that this could’ve been 4.5m.

Paul said people couldn’t go into the street and that upstairs was the only safe space they could be.

“It’s not pleasant. At some point we are going to get a proper deluge” adding “climate change is a reality.”

“Without RCT coming to our resuce last year we had no hope.”

“We were existing. We weren’t living. We are so grateful. The sooner the better.”

Paul mentioned the bad weather for most of February but that hopefully things would settle down in March.

He said he thinks the council hopes that no one is living in the street in September or October when the weather begins to worsen again.

Paul said: “The biggest purchase a person will make in their life is a home. Are we buying a home that we want or one we’ve got to have?”

“We need to get it sorted. The pace is a little bit slow.”

He said it is a new concept for RCT as it is not a compulsory purchase order and that they’ve just got to wait.

“It would be great if someone could wave a wand.”

Paul said there’s a very good bond with everyone in the street and the whole village had supported them all the way through.

He also mentioned that the community council had mentioned the idea of closing off the street for a street party in the summer as well.

The council cabinet report said that during storms Dennis and Bert, much of the pavement and highway was under water and there was extensive damage to the properties which meant residents had difficulties in getting insurance as the costs are very high.

In June 2025, NRW published a business case on flood risk management in Ynysybwl which explored several possible flood risk management solutions for Clydach Terrace, including the construction of a raised flood defence wall.

But the assessment found that this was not an economically viable option under the UK and Welsh Government funding rules for flood risk management purposes and NRW has also said that it was not in a position to consider acquisition of the existing built properties.